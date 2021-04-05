Martin Odegaard left 'heartbroken' as Real Madrid make transfer decision - Reports

Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard has reportedly been left 'heartbroken' by Real Madrid's decision to sell him at the end of the season. The Norwegian has been in impressive form for Arsenal since joining the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in January.

According to 90min, Real Madrid have made it clear that Martin Odegaard is not a part of Zinedine Zidane's plans for the club next season. Los Blancos will look to sell Odegaard as they look to raise funds to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in the summer.

Martin Odegaard joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2015. After failing to become a prominent member of the senior squad, he spent two seasons on loan at Dutch clubs Heerenveen and Vitesse Arnhem.

Martin Odegaard joined Real Sociedad on loan for the 2019-20 season, where he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with La Real. The playmaker developed into one of La Liga's most potent attacking midfielders last season.

His impressive performances caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs, however, Real Madrid decided to bring the Norwegian back to the club. After growing frustrated by a lack of regular playing time during the first half of the season, Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the campaign in January.

The 22-year-old has had a massive impact on Arsenal since joining the club. He has scored two goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly eager to sign the Norwegian midfielder on a permanent transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid were earlier believed to be keen to bring Odegaard back to the Bernabeu in the summer. But recent reports have suggested that the Spanish giants have now decided to sell the midfielder to generate funds for new signings.

Martin Odegaard's preference is to return to Real Madrid, as it has always been his dream to become a regular starter for Zinedine Zidane's side. The midfielder has reportedly been left 'heartbroken' by Real Madrid's decision to sell him in the summer.

Arsenal and Real have an agreement over Odegaard talks #AFC https://t.co/AEM2FgOxLs — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) March 28, 2021

Arsenal will look to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in the summer

Despite being deemed surplus to requirements by Real Madrid, Martin Odegaard will not be short of suitors this summer. The Norwegian reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League where he has settled in nicely with Arsenal.

Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal, according to The Times 👀



It's reported Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers to help raise the money to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland 🤑 pic.twitter.com/jXSzJF10xl — Goal (@goal) April 2, 2021

Arsenal will be desperate to sign Odegaard permanently this summer, but will face heavy competition for his signature. The Gunners will have to spend close to £40 million to sign him from Real Madrid.