Martin Odegaard names Real Madrid superstar as the one player he'd want Arsenal to sign

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that if he could sign any player for the Gunners, he would pick Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. The Norwegian midfielder was asked by TV2 Sport who he would choose for Gunners, and he answered (via TBR Football):

“Now I just said that Vinicius is the best in the world so it’s natural to take him."

Vinicius coming to north London feels unlikely considering how much of a cornerstone he is under Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Arsenal are actively pursuing a new attacker this summer, and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Newcastle's Isak is in sensational form, which has attracted Arsenal and other European elite. The Magpies are, however, said to want more than £150 million to cash in on their star forward. Williams has a €58 million release clause at Bilbao, rendering the young winger a far more attainable target for the Gunners.

A summer recruitment drive is likely with new sporting director Andrea Berta now set to spearhead Arsenal’s transfer efforts. However, Berta will find it rather tasking to make Odegaard's vision of playing with Real Madrid superstar Vinicius at the Emirates Stadium come true.

Real Madrid interested in Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi as part of squad overhaul

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked with Arsenal, is on the radar of Real Madrid, as the LaLiga giants consider making signings this summer. Diario AS (via GOAL) has reported that although the Gunners are close to invoking the Spaniard’s €60 million release clause, Los Blancos have also arranged plans to pounce.

Zubimendi is reportedly regarded as an ideal addition to Real Madrid’s midfield, as he is capable of both controlling possession and contributing defensively. However, the club are reluctant to pay the hefty transfer fee. Their interest has been driven by the need to add a more Spanish core to the squad after losing the likes of Marco Asensio, Joselu, and Nacho over the past few years.

Real Madrid are also keeping an eye on Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen for the same reason. The 19-year-old centre-back has thrived in the Premier League and earned a call-up to Spain’s senior team. Whether Madrid will push for Zubimendi or make Huijsen one of their priorities for the summer remains to be seen, especially with competition from other clubs.

