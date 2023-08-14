Martin Odegaard's girlfriend Helene Spilling shares loved-up snap with Arsenal captain after 2-1 Nottingham Forest win

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard's girlfriend Helene Spilling recently shared a loved-up snap of the couple. The Image was posted soon after the Gunners completed a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in their opening Premier League clash on Saturday (August 12)

The picture catches Odegaard kissing Spilling's cheek while the latter shot a mirror selfie in an elevator. Tagging the left-footed midfielder on her Instagram story, the 27-year-old captioned the image with a red heart.

The couple got together at the beginning of 2023 while Arsenal were battling Manchester City for the Premier League trophy. The Norway international publically confirmed the couple's relationship on Instagram after the 2022-23 campaign.

Spilling is a reputed professional dancer who has gained attention all over the globe. Her big moment came in 2021 when she managed to win the Skal vi Danse, which is a popular dance competition in Norway.

Odegaard's partner also boasts of a reasonably good following on social media. With over 110,000 followers on Instagram, she has become quite the star over the internet. Although not much is known about how the duo first met, they both have Norwegian roots.

Paul Merson claims he was wrong about Arsenal's Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Paul Merson admitted that he was wrong about Arsenal captain Odegaard. At the time of the Norwegian joining the Gunners, Merson claimed that he could not see this coming.

The midfielder scored 15 goals and provided eight assists as the north London outfit fell five points short of winning the Premier League last season. Speaking of the player's impact, Merson said (via All Football):

"Martin Odegaard has proved me wrong and is becoming the leader Arsenal need to pass their toughest test yet. He is the main man there now and the first name on the teamsheet for me. He has really improved and is doing the business. I think the players respect him because they can see he's a real player. I didn't see it at first, I have to admit."

The young midfielder was made club captain ahead of the 2022-23 season and has already led the Gunners back to the UEFA Champions League following a six-year absence.