Martin Odegaard trying to convince Manchester United target to join Arsenal instead: Reports

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is trying to convince Rosenborg youngster Sverre Nypan to move to London over Manchester United this month, as per GiveMeSport. The Norwegian teenage sensation has caught the eyes of both Premier League sides and is weighing up a move to either in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United first noticed Nypan during their pre-season clash with his club back in July, and have kept the 18-year-old in their sight since. Amid their reluctance to submit an offer for him, Arsenal are looking to swoop in and land the teenager in the January transfer window.

Norway U-21 international Nypan has been likened to Gunners star Odegaard due to his ability to dictate games from a similar position to the former Real Madrid man. The youngster is also in contact with the 25-year-old to guide what his prospects are at the Emirates, as per GiveMeSport.

Trending

Rosenborg are keen to resolve the future of their precocious midfielder before the commencement of the new Eliteserien season in April, leaving them with just this transfer window to do so. They have reportedly slapped a £10 million asking price on the teenage sensation, who is attracting interest from some of England's leading sides.

Nypan registered eight goals and seven assists in 28 appearances during the 2024 Eliteserien campaign for Rosenborg. The teenager has received proposals on personal terms from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, while Manchester United are hoping he waits until the summer for them.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has shown this season with Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly that he is not afraid to throw youngsters into the mix. This knowledge may sway Sverre Nypan to choose to join the London side over any of their rivals before the February 3 transfer window closure.

Arsenal and Manchester United target open to January transfer - Reports

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one to watch in the final weeks of the January transfer window as he appears set to leave his club. Reports from England have revealed that the Brazilian star, who is on the radars of Manchester United and Arsenal, is prepared to exit the struggling club.

Cunha has been a shining light in Wolves' season, scoring ten goals in 21 league appearances for them. A report from 90min has revealed that the 25-year-old is looking to leave, having decided against signing a new long-term contract despite a verbal agreement being in place.

Nottingham Forest are said to be prepared to test the waters with a bid of around £60 million for the former Atletico Madrid man. With several of the big sides in England also keen on him, there may be a scramble to land him before the end of the January transfer window.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback