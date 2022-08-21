Martin Odegaard urges Arsenal teammates to remain ‘humble’ despite impressive start to new season

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has urged his teammates to stay humble despite the Gunners having a 100 percent winning start to their Premier League campaign.

They have won all of their first three league games of the season. Their most recent win came against Bournemouth as the north London side managed a 3-0 victory away from home.

The Norwegian Odegaard scored two goals inside 12 minutes to give his team a fantastic start. William Saliba's exquisite second-half effort secured all three points for Arteta's men.

However, Odegaard realizes that there is still a long way to go for his team as he stated (as per mirror.co.uk) after the match:

"Compared to last season we are a little bit ahead but we have to stay calm and we have to stay humble and see where it takes us. It was really solid from start to the end. We came out and dominated, made some good chances and scored some good goal."

Odegaard acknowledged that it was a good performance from the Gunners throughout the match and noted that they have struggled in these sorts of games in previous seasons.

The Norwegian went on to praise Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus for his eye-catching performances. The Brazilian has been pivotal in the team's success this season. He once again displayed his immense qualities in their latest triumph. Here's what the Gunners' captain had to say about their new star:

"He is not just about goals. He gives us so much in the play and he drops down to combine. He is brilliant and he is amazing to play with. We are lucky to have him here."

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's stunning start to their Premier League campaign

Mikel Arteta is doing a good job at Arsenal

The Gunners have won their first three games in their Premier League campaign for the first time since 2004-05. However, their Spanish coach didn't want to give too much importance to the fact that his side are sitting at the top of the league table at the moment.

While talking to the press after his team's smashing win against Bournemouth, Arteta said (via arsenal.com):

"It’s just three games. It doesn’t mean anything, there are still other teams that have to play. What it means is that we have managed to win three games, that we are scoring goals, keeping clean sheets, the team is playing and performing well, competing really well, but it’s about Monday, start training again and start to get better at the other things that we have to do as well, and focus on Fulham."

With tougher challenges ahead and an impeccable-looking Manchester City to deal with, Arsenal would do well to heed their coach's advice.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat