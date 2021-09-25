Martinez dares Cristiano Ronaldo to take penalty during Manchester United's defeat to Aston Villa; video surfaces

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dared Cristiano Ronaldo to step up and take the penalty instead of Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United's shock defeat at the hands of Aston Villa earlier today.

Manchester United were trailing the game after Kortney Hause netted in the 88th minute to hand Aston Villa the lead. However, the Red Devils won a penalty in stoppage time after House handballed the ball in the box.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty. The Aston Villa players immediately gathered around the Portuguese playmaker. At the time, Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was seen challenging Cristiano Ronaldo to take the spot-kick instead, the video for which can be seen below:

However, Cristiano Ronaldo did not oblige and let Bruno Fernandes take the spot kick. Fernandes unfortunately hit it way over the crossbar, handing Aston Villa all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United had a game to forget at Old Trafford. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, the Red Devils failed to break down a tight Aston Villa defense. Their inability to trouble Villa in attack came back to hurt them when Kortney Hause scored a late goal.

There have always been talks surrounding who will take the penalties for Manchester United ever since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived from Juventus.

When asked about who was given the task of taking the penalty, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said those decisions were made before the game. The Manchester United manager said:

"It [the pre-penalty antics of the Villa players] doesn't get in Bruno's head. He's strong mentally and he'll step forward again. The decision [on who takes penalties] is made before the game."

Cristiano Ronaldo went goalless for Manchester United for the first time this season

This was Cristiano Ronaldo's first game for Manchester United where he did not score a goal. In his previous three matches, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had scored four goals and looked unstoppable.

However, Manchester United have no time to ponder their defeat. The Red Devils now have to face Villarreal in the Champions League next in midweek. The Red Devils lost their opening game against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys and will need the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes to step up.

As things stand, this was Manchester United's third defeat in their last four matches in all competitions. Prior to today's defeat against Aston Villa, the Red Devils lost to West Ham in the Carabao Cup after their aforementioned defeat to BSC Young Boys.

