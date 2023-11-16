"Martinez wants to win 20-0", "Statpad session" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal in Euro qualifier against Liechtenstein

Fans have reacted to Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo starting the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at Liechtenstein on Thursday (November 16).

The Selecao have had a perfect qualifying campaign, winning all eight games, scoring 32 goals and conceding just twice. Roberto Martinez's side have already qualified for next year's finals in Germany.

That hasn't stopped Martinez from naming a formidable XI comprising goalkeeper Jose Sa; defenders Toti Gomes, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves; and midfielders Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva. Joao Felix, Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos start up front.

Fans have reacted to the quality of the starting XI

"Martinez wants to win 20-0"

Another chimed in:

"Let's goooool statpad session"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

In the October interntional break, Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 at home to confirm their place in Germany. Just days later, they won 5-0 at Bosnia and Herzegovina to make it eight wins out of eight in qualifying.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying?

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has had a sparkling UEFA Euro 2024 campaign for his nation.

The 38-year-old continues to age like fine wine, still going strong for club and country despite turning almost 40. Ronaldo has played a key role in his side's qualification for Euro 2024.

In seven games, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has struck nine goals and also laid out an assist. The tally comprises braces in his last two outings against Slovakia (home) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (away). He also struck braces in his first two qualifying games against Liechtenstein (home) and Luxembourg (away).

Ronaldo's other Euro 2024 qualifying goal was a late winner in the 1-0 win at Iceland. It was the 38-year-old's 200th international game, becoming the first male player to reach the landmark. Of course, the Al-Nassr superstar marked the occasion with a goal.

He's set to play a record-extending sixth European Championship next summer, with none playing more than four. Ronaldo has also scored in five (consecutive) editions of the quadrennial competition - a standalone record - which he could extend in 2024.