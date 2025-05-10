“Mascherano is a double agent” - Fans baffled as Mascherano makes bizarre Inter Miami line-up decision as Lionel Messi and company face Minnesota

Lionel Messi might be starting for Inter Miami today (May 10), but fans are still baffled by head coach Javier Mascherano's starting lineup decisions to face Minnesota. The fans have been left puzzled, as Mascherano has opted to start a game without any natural wingers on the pitch.

The Herons are set to play in the 4-3-3 formation. Oscar Ustari will start as the goalkeeper, protected by a back four of Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Lujan, Noah Allen, and Jordi Alba. Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets, and Federico Redondo are expected to play in holding midfield.

However, up front, it gets a little tricky. There is no out-and-out striker, with Lionel Messi likely to play in a false-nine role. Midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi and Telasco Segovia look like they could be playing in attack, despite forwards like Leo Afonso and Allen Obando on the bench.

The situation has baffled the fans to no end, as they made comments like these on X:

"You’re pulling my chain? Where is Obando, Falcon, and Fray? This coach is so f**king idiotic. no Allende or any winger to pair with Leo? At this point, Mascherano is a double agent of some other club; no way these lineups are real." this fan was very upset.

"Weigandt and Redondo and no Obando😂" a fan was shocked.

"where dafuq are the wingers????" this fan was baffled.

"No wingers and no fast player who will run in behind" another fan was frustrated.

"No wingers? Wtf is that sh*t?" yet another fan could not understand.

"BRO START IAN FRAY AND OBANDO BRUH LIKE WHAT IS JAVIER SMOKIN 😭😭😭" a fan shared their confusion.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano responds to reports of Lionel Messi's frustration

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has reacted to recent reports of Lionel Messi's seeming frustration after games. In a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls on May 4, Messi scored a breathtaking goal.

However, the Argentine legend appeared agitated, immediately going into the locker room after the game without taking time to celebrate with the team. Mascherano spoke about the situation with the press, discussing the 37-year-old's frame of mind (via GOAL):

"Leo is a competitive beast - it’s normal. Those of us who’ve known him for a long time understand how demanding he is, not only with himself but also with those around him."

Before Lionel Messi's reaction, Inter Miami had only just weathered a three-game losing streak. Losses to Vancouver in both semi-final legs of the CONCACAF Champions Cup were worsened by a 4-3 league loss to FC Dallas.

Currently, Inter Miami are fourth in the East Conference on 21 points. A victory over Minnesota United will take them to the top of the league table.

