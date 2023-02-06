Mason Greenwood adds Manchester United back to Instagram bio after sexual assault charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood has added Manchester United and Nike Football back to his Instagram bio after the sexual assault case was dropped. Both parties suspended the Englishman after a case was registered against him last year.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case against Greenwood last week following a critical setback. The 21-year-old was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault over a year ago.

Hayden Croft @HaydenCroft73 | Mason Greenwood has removed most of his Instagram posts however has left 9 which feature him playing for Manchester United



He has also removed his profile picture and updated his bio tagging both



Manchester United are yet to welcome back the youngster and have confirmed that they are conducting their own process before taking the next step. Their statement read:

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

However, Greenwood seems keen to return to the pitch and has added the club to his Instagram bio. He has also added his sponsor Nike, but the company distanced itself from the footballer last year.

Shortly after the case was registered against the footballer, Nike released a single-sentence statement and revealed that they had cut all ties with the Englishman.

"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."

Why was the case against Manchester United's Mason Greenwood dropped?

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case against Mason Greenwood on February 2, 2023, after an important witness withdrew. They claimed that a conviction could not be secured at trial as they did not have the backing needed.

Greater Manchester Police @gmpolice Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today (Thursday 2 February 2023), been discontinued by the CPS.



A CPS spokesperson said:

"We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review. In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case. We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."

Reports suggest Greenwood will not be back for Manchester United and is likely to leave England in order to resurrect his football career.

