Mason Greenwood breaks silence through official statement after rape and assault charges on him are lifted

Mason Greenwood broke his silence after charges of rape, assault and coercive behavior against him were dropped. Greenwood was set for a second trial regarding the case in November.

Earlier today, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that all the charges against the forward have been dropped. A spokesperson said (via The Sun):

“We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review. In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

He further added:

"In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case. We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

The Manchester United forward has now spoken about the incident, saying:

"I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time."

What is Manchester United's stance on Mason Greenwood?

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood during the trial

Manchester United have released a statement about Greenwood (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps.”

In January 2022, Greenwood was arrested from his £15,000 rented home in Trafford. While he was suspended by Manchester United, the player received his weekly salary, £75,000.

Greenwood's last appearance for the Red Devils came during a 1-0 win against West Ham United in January 2022 at home. The player has made a total of 129 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

Fans will certainly keep a keen eye on the upcoming developments in the Greenwood saga.

