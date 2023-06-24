Mason Greenwood drops massive hint about Manchester United future - Reports

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has put his mansion at Cheshire for let, according to The Sun. This has added to speculation that the forward could leave the club this summer.

Greenwood has not featured for the Red Devils since January 2022, when he was arrested on charges of attempted rape and assault. The charges against him were eventually dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023 over the 'withdrawal of key witnesses'. However, an internal investigation by the club to decide his future is ongoing.

Greenwood was reportedly spotted on a public training ground with a private coach on Thursday, June 22. The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Manchester United are having conversations over sending the player on loan to Italy, Spain or Turkey.

The 21-year-old star is yet to feature under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has made it clear that he is not involved in the decision-making process over bringing the player back. United's women's team are reportedly deeply uncomfortable over Greenwood's possible return.

Mason Greenwood, a graduate of United's youth system, has scored 35 goals in 132 appearances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United begin talks for Serie A star over de Gea's uncertain future

Andre Onana is the target of many clubs following his impressive performances for Inter Milan.

Manchester United are set to enter the race for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. According to 90min, the Red Devils are set to lose long-time club stalwart David de Gea and thus are pushing for a move for the Cameroon international.

The Spaniard has been a mainstay for United since his arrival in 2011, making over 400 appearances for the side. However, the report claims that it is increasingly likely he will leave the club, with no agreement over extending his contract. The player rejected offers from Saudi Arabia but is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the month.

Manchester United are active in talks of signing a goalkeeper, with Brentford's David Raya and Porto's Diogo Costa among their targets. Onana has previously worked with manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax and a reunion is on the cards. 90min claim that the club have entered into talks with the player's representatives.

Chelsea held an interest in the 27-year-old shot-stopper but were eventually put off by his €60 million price tag.

United also were interested in Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario, but he is set to move to Tottenham after the Spurs reached an agreement on a €20 million deal.

Poll : 0 votes