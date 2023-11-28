Mason Greenwood lauded by Manchester United star after his recent performance for Getafe in La Liga fixture

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood received a congratulatory message from Amad Diallo after his spectacular goal during Getafe's win over Almeria on Saturday, November 25.

Greenwood equalized for Getafe in the 33rd minute with a thunderbolt from outside the penalty area after Largie Ramazani's seventh-minute opener. It marked the Englishman's fourth goal of the season in 11 appearances. Greenwood has also recorded three assists to his name.

Amad Diallo reacted on Instagram as Greenwood posted a clip of the goal, writing:

"Love this, Bro."

Greenwood's loan is set to expire in January but he is not expected to play for Manchester United again. A handful of Premier League clubs are scouting the 22-year-old, according to GOAL. Getafe are also interested in extending his loan spell, as per the report.

Diallo, on the other hand, was tipped for a loan exit from Old Trafford in the summer. A knee injury, however, kept him out of action for an extended period of time. He is closing in on a return to full fitness.

Donny van de Beek hints at Manchester United exit

Since his 2020 move from Ajax, Donny van de Beek has struggled to fit in at Manchester United. The midfielder has had a string of injuries and has so far made only 62 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

This season, Van de Beek has made only two appearances, amassing a total game time of a mere 21 minutes. The Dutchman recently hinted that he is contemplating an exit, saying (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“I need to play on regular basis… if not ar Man United, it will be at another club. It’s a healthy ambition. I'm absolutely crazy about football. I make a good living at Man United, but money has never been my motivation."

The Red Devils, however, are going through an injury crisis in their midfield at the moment. Mason Mount, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen are on the sidelines. While young Kobbie Mainoo shone against Everton, Van de Beek could find himself getting game time.