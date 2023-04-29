Mason Greenwood makes decision on Manchester United future as club continue investigation into sexual assault charges - Reports

Mason Greenwood has reportedly decided never to play for Manchester United again as the English club continues investigating a sexual assault case against him, as per The Sun.

This comes after the club has spent 12 weeks investigating the 21-year-old, who has been unable to reintegrate into the first-team squad due to opposition from the women's side and some of his teammates' partners.

Greenwood assumed he would return to the club after attempted rape and assault charges were dropped in February 2023. However, his future with the club has remained uncertain as the investigation continues.

A source close to Greenwood stated via The Sun:

“Mason believes he’s finished at United. He’s sat at home kicking his heels and very frustrated. He wants to get back playing football but realizes his situation is very complicated and it’s his own doing. He is determined to play football again but doesn’t think he’ll ever pull on a United shirt ever again.”

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 after his then-girlfriend alleged physical and sexual abuse on social media. The CPS withdrew the case after his alleged victim and a dozen more witnesses refused to co-operate. However, the two are now engaged after prosecutors dropped the charges.

Despite the dropped charges, Manchester United's sponsors are understood to want to avoid associations with him, which could further complicate his future with the club. Manchester United said in February,

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Greenwood, who last played 15 months ago, is now resigned to trying to reignite his career abroad. It remains to be seen what his next move will be and how his career will progress. Meanwhile, Manchester United will continue their investigation and decide on the best course of action.

The 21-year-old had an excellent professional career with United as he scored 35 goals and provided 12 more assists in 129 appearances for the club.

Harry Maguire ready to quit Manchester United to secure England future - Reports

Harry Maguire is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United this summer to secure his place in the England squad for the upcoming European Championship, as per Daily Mail.

He is concerned that the lack of faith shown in him by manager Erik Ten Hag and a lack of game-time next season could hinder his chances of starting for England.

Despite wanting to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, Maguire may have to accept a cut in his £190,000-a-week wages if he leaves. Fans also turned against him following his recent performances against Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinal clash.

His own goal in the first leg saw United blow off a 2-0 lead before Sevilla thrashed them 3-0 in the second leg to progress ahead on a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

