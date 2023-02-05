"Mason Greenwood, he's one of your own" - Crystal Palace fans taunt Manchester United faithful during 2-1 Premier League defeat

Crystal Palace fans taunted Manchester United with a chant about Mason Greenwood in the side's 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 5). The English striker was acquitted of all rape and assault charges on Thursday (February 2).

Greenwood, 21, has not played for the Red Devils since January 2022 after he was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a woman. The club immediately suspended the player pending the outcome of his case. Greater Manchester Police this week cleared the forward of all charges.

Manchester United are now going to conduct their own investigation into the matter and to decide whether Greenwood can return to the club. Palace fans used the ominous situation against their opponents. They sang several unsavory chants but the one that stood out was:

"Mason Greenwood he's one of your own".

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps".

The Red Devils secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Palace in a feisty affair. Bruno Fernandes converted a seventh-minute penalty before Marcus Rashford finished off a 14-pass move in the 62nd minute. However, Casemiro was given his marching orders after holding Will Hughes by the neck as a brawl ensued. The Eagles gave Erik ten Hag's side a nervy finish when Jeffrey Schlupp netted in the 76th minute.

The Manchester United manager was asked about the situation surrounding Greenwood after the win. He said (via BeanymanSports):

"No nothing (to say about the situation). I refer the to the statement of the club."

He was then asked if he had ever spoken to the young Englishman and if he was going to be involved in their investigation:

"At this moment I can't give a comment about the process. I can't say anything about it."

Manchester United players open to Greenwood returning

The English attacker hasn't played since January last year.

According to the Sun, Manchester United players are open to having the English attacker return to the team. However, there is an understanding that the scrutiny could be massively distracting.

Greenwood was one of the brightest talents in English football when he broke onto the scene at Old Trafford, making his debut in 2018. He featured 129 times, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists. He rose through the club's youth system.

Mason Greenwood is only "innocent until proven guilty" in the eyes of the law. The CPS has decided they can't prosecute and put him in prison with the evidence they have.



Man Utd's burden of proof is much lower. "Is that you on that recording Mason? Yes? There's the door."

However, his arrest has tarnished his name, with many unsupportive of the idea that he returns to top-level football. The Sun also reports that the striker is considering a move to China to get his career back on track.

