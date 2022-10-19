Mason Greenwood pictured leaving prison as Manchester United attacker gets bail at private hearing

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood was pictured leaving prison after being granted bail at a private hearing at Minshull Crown Court.

The 21-year-old was ordered to be held in prison until his next hearing on November 21 at Minshull Crown Court. However, Judge John Porter has granted him bail under particular conditions.

Greenwood has to stay at a residence on the Bow Green Road. To add to that, he can't make any contact with the complainant.

Greenwood left prison after his father met him at HMP Manchester. The player was charged with attempted rape, ABH, and controlling and coercive behavior. He has been suspended since January by Manchester United after his initial arrest.

Antony has filled in for Mason Greenwood in Manchester United's right wing

Mason Greenwood became an important player for Manchester United last season. However, he has been out of action for almost 10 months now.

Anthony Elanga was used by Ralf Rangnick last season to replace Greenwood. While the Swedish player did his part, Erik ten Hag looked for an upgrade upon his arrival from Ajax in the summer.

He decided to bring in Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax for a hefty transfer fee. The player has done his part since. In 11 games, he has scored five goals and provided two assists.

He is turning out to be a reliable player on the right wing of United. The Brazilian, however, was criticized by club legend Rio Ferdinand for lacking imagination. The former defender said on his YouTube channel (via The Sun):

"We don't seem to have the imagination in those areas. We used to give it to Nani, Giggsy [Ryan Giggs], to Becks [David Beckham] even, give it to Antonio Valencia or Cristiano [Ronaldo] when they're wide... Get him in a one-on-one situation, either with a good ball from [Paul] Scholes or [Michael] Carrick etc, get them one-versus-one and do your thing."

Ferdinand added:

"At the moment we get in those positions and unfortunately for us, our wide players are turning away from that, they're not killing full-backs, they're not skinning them. The best teams, the winners, get teams one-versus-one, they wait for that moment in the game. They might only get two or three moments in a game where they stand that full-back up one-versus-one."

