Mason Greenwood speaks on camera for first time after leaving Manchester United in loan move to Getafe 

Mason Greenwood broke his silence for the first time after leaving Manchester United in a season-long loan move to La Liga club Getafe this summer.

The 21-year-old joined Getafe on a loan move on September 1, arriving at the club the same day. Manchester United are set to pay 50% of his salary and have interestingly added a break clause (as per Fabrizio Romano) for January.

This transfer occurred just one month after the Red Devils publicly announced that Mason Greenwood wouldn't play for the club again due to his domestic abuse allegations.

Greenwood was pictured visiting Getafe's training ground on Monday, September 4 where he posed with his new kit. He recorded a video of himself that was posted on Getafe's X (formerly Twitter) account.

He said:

"Hi Getafe fans, it's Mason here. I'm so happy to be here and I can't wait to get started."

Greenwood also posted a story on his Instagram story captioned "New beginnings" with a blue heart emoji, conveying he's ready to get his career back on track.

The Englishman hasn't played a game of competitive football since his legal issues began on January 30, 2022. He will be aiming to put his past behind him in his new surroundings in La Liga.

Spanish domestic abuse charity hits out at Getafe for signing Manchester United star Mason Greenwood

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood made headlines after joining Getafe on a season-long loan on deadline day. However, not everyone in Spain was pleased with the deal, with Ana Bella Foundation, a domestic abuse charity, protesting against the transfer.

Greenwood hasn't played football for over a year now due to his legal issues. He was accused of rape and assault against his girlfriend. Despite having the charges legally dropped on February 2, 2023, Manchester United conducted their own internal investigation.

The Red Devils were reportedly set to integrating the 21-year-old back into the squad but decided against it due to fan backlash.

Ana Bella Estevez of the Ana Bella Foundation told The Mirror (via The Sun):

"Getafe executives should never have hired Mason Greenwood and should immediately overturn their decision. If you're a public-facing organisation like Getafe there is no excuse to take a neutral stance on violence against women - you must take moral responsibility."

However, Getafe manager Jose Bordalas, recently defended the club's decision to sign Greenwood. He vowed to get the Manchester United starlet back to his best.

Greenwood has scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 appearances across all competitions, showing he can be a vital asset for any club on his day.