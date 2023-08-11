Mason Greenwood working with coach who trained Manchester United duo for £105-150 in 75-minute sessions

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is working with coach Ben Mangan, who has previously worked with youngsters Kobie Mainoo and Anthony Elanga.

Greenwood's future at the Old Trafford club hangs in the balance, as the attacker has been out of action since been accused of alleged rape, sexual assault, controlling and coercive behavior last year.

However, he was acquitted of those charges earlier this year in February. Hence, a return to football is on the cards for the youngster. To keep himself sharp, he has been working with Magnan, who has previously worked with Mainoo and Elanga. Magnan charges an hourly rate of £105-150, as per Mirror.

Greenwood was previously spotted training with Elanga in Dubai. Manchester United, though, are yet to make a final decision on whether to send the attacker out on loan or keep him at the club.

They want members of the women's team involved in the decision-making process. However, several stars of the women's team are currently participating in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Men's team manager Erik ten Hag was asked to share his take on the Mason Greenwood situation, to which the Dutchman replied:

"It's a club decision. Of course I have said my ideas and opinions, but it's a club decision.

"We all have to accept that. I can't say so much about it, but what I say is I shared my opinion about it, so let's see what’s going to happen and what the decision will be."

How many goals has Mason Greenwood scored for Manchester United?

After coming through the Manchester United academy, Mason Greenwood made his debut for the senior team in 2019. He has since scored 35 goals and has provided 12 assists in 129 games across competitions for the Red Devils.

Greenwood is a versatile player and is equally adept with his left and right foot in terms of his finishing ability. The Englishman was touted as one of the brightest recent United prospects before his career took a sudden halt due to off-field controversies.

Greenwood has also been capped for England once. He looked certain to be a mainstay in the national team before the controversy. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the next phase of Greenwood's career unfolds.