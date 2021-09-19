"Massive 3 points" - Lingard and De Gea react to last-gasp Manchester United victory

Manchester United stars Jesse Lingard and David de Gea have emphasized the importance of their last-gasp victory over David Moyes' West Ham United side on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils fell behind after a goal from Said Benrahma midway through the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side five minutes later. Former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard scored an incredible winner for Manchester United in the 89th minute to help his club claim all three points.

The midfielder was elated to help his team claim victory against West Ham after enduring a difficult week during which he was at fault for the club's 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League.

"I've been working hard, to overcome last week wasn't easy but to get some minutes today and score was brilliant," Jesse Lingard told Sky Sports.

Manchester United's game at West Ham was one to remember as the Red Devils conceded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time. West Ham veteran Mark Noble was denied from the spot by David de Gea.

The Spaniard had failed to save his last 40 penalties for club and country, but managed to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side cross the line against West Ham.

"Amazing. It's difficult to describe with words to save the penalty at the end of the game, make the team win, all the fans, my teammates, the staff, all together as a team, it was great," said De Gea.

David de Gea went on to emphasize the importance of claiming all three points against a tricky opposition like West Ham United.

"It's a massive three points. In the dressing room we said the three points were the most important thing. It was a really tough game, both teams had good chances, again a great goal from Jesse," De Gea told Sky sports.

Despite putting in a sub-par performance against West Ham, Manchester United claimed their fourth win in five Premier League games this season. Their latest victory keeps them level on points with league-leaders Liverpool.

utdreport @utdreport De Gea: "Amazing. It's difficult to describe with words to save the penalty at the end of the game, make the team win, all the fans, my teammates, the staff, all together as a team, it was great." #mulive [mu] De Gea: "Amazing. It's difficult to describe with words to save the penalty at the end of the game, make the team win, all the fans, my teammates, the staff, all together as a team, it was great." #mulive [mu]

Manchester United are yet to reach the level of Chelsea and Manchester City despite signing three top-quality players

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have resolved a number of their issues this summer by signing Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are, however, yet to hit their stride this season.

The Red Devils' midfield continues to be a source of concern for Solskjaer and the club's fans. Manchester United's midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay once again endured a tough evening against David Moyes' side.

Also Read

The 20-time Premier League champions are therefore yet to reach the levels of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, who seem to have more strength in depth and are able to produce complete performances on a more regular basis than Manchester United.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee