“Massive downgrade” - Real Madrid fans fume as leaked image of ‘atrocious’ 2023-24 home kit emerges

By Sushan Chakraborty
Modified Jun 07, 2023 06:47 GMT
Real Madrid fans criticize new jersey and LaLiga logo
Real Madrid fans have been ruthlessly criticizing Los Blancos’ home kit for the 2023-24 season after some leaked images of the upcoming jersey, with the new LaLiga logo, went viral.

Real Madrid have historically done a great job with their home kits. They have always allowed their traditional white to take center stage, only making variations in the collar, sleeves, and across the shoulders.

The 2023-24 home kit, which jersey collecter @Jm_Kits spotted at an Adidas store ahead of its imminent release, follows the same formula. There is a U-neck collar, with navy blue and a light-mustard yellow accenting the base white color.

Just seen the 23/24 Real Madrid home shirt in!! 😆😆@Footy_Headlines @classicshirts https://t.co/jUOXvuEgit

Madridistas on Twitter, however, seemingly do not like the colors used in their team’s soon-to-released jersey, with many also criticizing the way the new LaLiga logo looks on the shirt.

🚨👕 Real Madrid’s 2023-24 home kit with new La Liga badge. @Footy_Headlines https://t.co/c1X6Aixds3

One Madrid fan called it a massive downgrade over the outgoing one:

@theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines Massive downgrade

Another questioned the sanity of the designer, saying:

@theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines is the designer fkin crazy ?

A few more criticized the overall look of the jersey, taking shots at the new red LaLiga logo in particular:

@theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines If the la liga patch was in blue then it would look nice but it doesn’t match the jerseys color
@theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines Ugly af tbh
@theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines it looks so fucking ugly why didnt they make it black or a more neutral colour
@theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines That new logo is atrocious. The old logo was iconic..

A couple of fans piled on, adding:

@theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines Not fine
@theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines kill me.

Real Madrid’s authentic home kit for the 2022-23 season is currently retailing for €140 on their official online store. The new jersey is expected to carry a similar price tag when it releases in the coming days.

Karim Benzema bids Real Madrid fans goodbye with emotional speech

Los Merengues held a special press conference on Tuesday, June 6, giving Karim Benzema the platform to bid adieu to the club. The Frenchman, who has signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, said that he wanted to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also added that he cherished every moment of his stay in the Spanish capital.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner said (via GOAL):

“It's a bit of a sad day because I'm leaving my club. I signed for Madrid and I wanted to retire here, but it didn't happen that way. I will always be a Madrid fan. Thanks also to the fans who always gave me this strength. Thank you all, really."

He added:

“Florentino [Perez], when I saw you, I thought to myself that he was the man who brought Ronaldo and [Zinedine] Zidane. It's incredible.
“The most important thing for me is that everything I've won, I savoured it like a child. As I said during my presentation 'one, two and three, hala Madrid!.”

Between the 2009-10 and 2022-23 seasons, Karim Benzema scored 354 goals and claimed 165 assists in 648 games for Los Blancos. He bagged 25 trophies with Real Madrid during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty
