“Massive downgrade” - Real Madrid fans fume as leaked image of ‘atrocious’ 2023-24 home kit emerges

Real Madrid fans have been ruthlessly criticizing Los Blancos’ home kit for the 2023-24 season after some leaked images of the upcoming jersey, with the new LaLiga logo, went viral.

Real Madrid have historically done a great job with their home kits. They have always allowed their traditional white to take center stage, only making variations in the collar, sleeves, and across the shoulders.

The 2023-24 home kit, which jersey collecter @Jm_Kits spotted at an Adidas store ahead of its imminent release, follows the same formula. There is a U-neck collar, with navy blue and a light-mustard yellow accenting the base white color.

Madridistas on Twitter, however, seemingly do not like the colors used in their team’s soon-to-released jersey, with many also criticizing the way the new LaLiga logo looks on the shirt.

One Madrid fan called it a massive downgrade over the outgoing one:

Another questioned the sanity of the designer, saying:

A few more criticized the overall look of the jersey, taking shots at the new red LaLiga logo in particular:

The One And Only @kingofCali101 @theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines If the la liga patch was in blue then it would look nice but it doesn't match the jerseys color

Prison Saint Germain @fraudkelaifi @theMadridZone @Footy_Headlines it looks so fucking ugly why didnt they make it black or a more neutral colour

A couple of fans piled on, adding:

Real Madrid’s authentic home kit for the 2022-23 season is currently retailing for €140 on their official online store. The new jersey is expected to carry a similar price tag when it releases in the coming days.

Karim Benzema bids Real Madrid fans goodbye with emotional speech

Los Merengues held a special press conference on Tuesday, June 6, giving Karim Benzema the platform to bid adieu to the club. The Frenchman, who has signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, said that he wanted to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also added that he cherished every moment of his stay in the Spanish capital.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner said (via GOAL):

“It's a bit of a sad day because I'm leaving my club. I signed for Madrid and I wanted to retire here, but it didn't happen that way. I will always be a Madrid fan. Thanks also to the fans who always gave me this strength. Thank you all, really."

He added:

“Florentino [Perez], when I saw you, I thought to myself that he was the man who brought Ronaldo and [Zinedine] Zidane. It's incredible.

“The most important thing for me is that everything I've won, I savoured it like a child. As I said during my presentation 'one, two and three, hala Madrid!.”

Between the 2009-10 and 2022-23 seasons, Karim Benzema scored 354 goals and claimed 165 assists in 648 games for Los Blancos. He bagged 25 trophies with Real Madrid during his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

