"Massive favourite of United fans" - Gary Neville reveals his personal choice for next Manchester United manager 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed that his personal choice for United's permanent managerial role is Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino.

In a recent Tweet, Neville pointed out that most United fans want Ajax manager Erik ten Hag to be the manager. However, his preference is towards the Argentine manager.

He said:

"Personally i would go for Pochettino but Ten Hag is the massive favourite of United fans to take the club forward. That’s if it is a clear choice between the 2."

Since their exit from the Champions League Round of 16 earlier this month, Manchester United have been making constant headlines regarding their future. Some of the headlines are related to the future of the current squad in which many would likely choose to leave the club this summer.

However, a major talking point over the past few weeks has been the excitement surrounding the appointment of a permanent manager. Ralf Rangnick was appointed as interim manager after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. After the season, Rangnick will take up a consultancy role and the club will need a permanent manager.

Manchester United's hierarchy have already started their process of finding an apt manager to lead the club to a successful future. According to CaughtOffside, United have shortlisted four names, including Pochettino, Ten Hag, Julian Lopetugei, and Luis Enrique. Out of these four names, Pochettino and Ten Hag are said to be the favorites as they have huge admirers in the United hierarchy.

Manchester United has reportedly interviewed Erik ten Hag for the permanent managerial role

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have already interviewed Erik ten Hag for the vacant permanent managerial role. The club is reportedly happy with Ten Hag's english language skills.

Talks were said to be positive and the club are highly impressed with the Dutchman's vision and philosophy. However, United haven't yet made their decision as they will only make their decision after interviewing the remaining candidates.

Ten Hag has been a favorite among United fans. The Red Devils are highly impressed with the Dutchman's stint with Ajax.

Ten Hag led a young Ajax team to an impressive run in the 2018-19 Champions League where his side reached the semi-finals. Ajax knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus that season, who were touted to be favorites to win the UCL. The Dutch side ended up losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

The 52-year-old has also won the Dutch League and Dutch cup twice. Hence, many fans are demanding Manchester United bring in the Dutchman to lead the club to a glorious future.

