"Massive improvement" – Chris Sutton predicts surprise result in Liverpool vs Everton clash

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has predicted a shock 2-1 win for Everton in their Premier League encounter against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Monday (February 13).

The Reds are currently undergoing their worst season under Jurgen Klopp, having registered just eight wins from their 20 Premier League games so far. The club are winless in their last four league clashes.

Everton, on the other hand, opened their chapter under new manager Sean Dyche with a surprise 1-0 win over leaders Arsenal last week. The Goodison Park side have won just four times in 21 games so far.

In his column for BBC, Sutton shared his thoughts on Liverpool's sub-par season and Everton's recent resurgence under Dyche. He wrote:

"Liverpool's atrocious form is one of the reasons this has been such a difficult season for making predictions – you used to be able to bank on them to win every game at Anfield. Everton have also become a tough team to call. Their performance against Arsenal last time out was incredible, and a massive improvement on what they had done before, but it was just one game under Sean Dyche."

Expecting the Merseyside side to falter yet again, Sutton continued:

"I have absolutely no idea whether they will sustain that level, while Liverpool have been so poor for so long now that we are at the stage where I am expecting them to play badly, rather than being surprised by it. Form normally goes out of the window in derby games, and their fans must be desperately hoping that is the case."

Predicting a goal-scoring home loss for the Reds, Sutton added:

"Everton were well organised and had hunger and desire against Arsenal, and they also carried a threat – I think they will play with the same intensity again. Jurgen Klopp's side will always be dangerous going forward too but, at this moment in time, based on Everton's last performance and Liverpool's performances over a long period of time, I have to back Dyche's side this time – even at Anfield."

While Klopp's side are currently 10th in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 29 points, the Toffees are struggling at 18th with 18 points.

Liverpool and Manchester United keeping tabs on 20-year-old Everton star: Reports

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool and Manchester United have sent their scouts to monitor the development of Jarrad Branthwaite, who is currently on a season-long loan deal at PSV Eindhoven from Everton.

Branthwaite, 20, has established himself as a squad member for PSV this season, scoring three goals in 19 games across all competitions.

Overall, the England U20 international has made just 13 appearances across all competitions for Everton. He has scored one goal, during a 1-1 Premier League away draw against Chelsea last campaign, so far.

