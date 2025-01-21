“Massive issues and… there’s no quick fix” - Gary Lineker identifies problem with Manchester United under Ruben Amorim

Football pundit Gary Lineker believes there is no quick fix for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. He opined that the Red Devils could not progress only as a counter-attacking side and needed time to get things back on track.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker opened up on Manchester United's struggles. He said the English giants would continue to struggle to break weaker teams, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"I said even after the two good performances against Liverpool and then Arsenal in the cup, talking about them being a counter-attacking side that the test would come against the weaker teams because Manchester United can’t play counter-attacking football against teams at the other end of the table.

"We saw it, they were trailing against Southampton 1-0 until the very end and Amad bailed them out with that late hat-trick and we saw it again against Brighton. Brighton are very good, they can play the high press and they can counter themselves, which they’re very good at, so yeah, they’ve still got massive issues there and there's no quick fix."

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion at home on Sunday, January 19. It followed a dramatic 3-1 win over Southampton in the previous week, where Adam Diallo scored a hat-trick in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Alan Shearer claims Manchester United have become worse than they were under Erik ten Hag

Alan Shearer believes Manchester United are playing worse than they did under Erik ten Hag. He opined that the club did not have the players to suit Ruben Amorim's system and needed a massive overhaul in the summer window. He said (via MEN):

"Whoever who went in was going to face this scenario. They need massive recruitment now in the summer and it's going to take a lot longer than that to get things right. They're actually worse now than they were under Ten Hag because of what the manager wants to do with the system. They can't play the way he wants to play, the players can't do it."

Manchester United sit 13th in the Premier League table with 26 points from 22 matches. They are just 10 points above the relegation zone, while being 12 behind fifth-placed Manchester City.

