“Massive last few minutes to give us some help” - Bruno Fernandes names 2 unsung Manchester United heroes from win over Liverpool

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has lauded teammates Matheus Cunha and Leny Yoro for their impact in the side's win over Liverpool on Sunday, October 19. The Red Devils pulled off a shocking victory over the reigning league champions, defeating them 2-1 at Anfield. An early goal from Bryan Mbeumo (2') put Ruben Amorim's side in the driver's seat before Cody Gakpo restored parity for the Reds in the 78th minute. It looked like both sides were going to share the spoils on the day, until Harry Maguire stepped up to win the match for United six minutes from regulation time.Manchester United put up a decent performance against Arne Slot's side, who have struggled for form in recent weeks. The victory saw the Red Devils record their first consecutive league wins since Amorim took over last October, and their first triumph at Anfield in nine years.In a video on the club's official X handle, Manchester United players were asked to describe the feeling of Sunday's result upon reporting to Carrington for training on Monday. When asked to name his Man of the Match, Fernandes lauded the team's general performance before mentioning goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Maguire. He also hailed Cuhna and Yoro for their impact in the latter stages of the match.&quot;All of us. I would say, Senne was very good, very strong in the beginning. Harry obviously,&quot; Fernandes said (via United in Focus).&quot;Cunha [was] massive. Massive last few minutes to give us some help to have the ball. Leny! Leny was very important when he came on,&quot; he added.Cunha was named in the starting XI and had an impressive outing against Liverpool. The Brazilian, who is yet to open his scoring account for the Manchester club, delivered an all-round performamce with his work rate both on and off the ball.Yoro, meanwhile, started the game from the bench before he was called upon in the 85th minute to replace Luke Shaw and defend his side's lead.Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand's assessment of Matheus Cunha in win over LiverpoolManchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was impressed with Matheus Cunha's performance in the side's win over Liverpool and gave the Brazilian star his flowers. Speaking on his Rio Presents YouTube podcast, Ferdinand lauded the 26-year-old's ball-carrying ability and his game management skills and believes he will be unplayable once he settles in at Old Trafford.&quot;Cunha, I thought, was magnificent. I think as the game went on as well, especially when we needed someone to kind of give us a bit of time and really respite, he was that guy. I just think he’s a wonderful footballer. Once he gets into full flow, I think he’s going to be almost unplayable at times,&quot; he said.Cunha joined Manchester United in the summer from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £62.5 million. The Brazilian forward registered 15 goals and six assists in 33 league matches for Wolves last season, prompting United to seek his services. However, he is yet to register a goal contribution after eight appearances across competitions this season.