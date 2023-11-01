"Massive W incoming", "West Ham United in trouble" - Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta names XI to face West Ham in Carabao Cup fixture

Arsenal are set to face London outfit West Ham United in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the London Stadium on November 1 for a place in the quarterfinals. Manager Mikel Arteta has shuffled his pack for the Cup derby and fans online are pleased with his decision.

The Gunners defeated another London side, Brentford, in the last round of the tournament to book their place in the last 16. They come into the encounter on the back of a crushing 5-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend.

Arteta has rang the changes in his starting lineup for the clash, making five changes to the side. Italy international Jorginho has been handed the captain's armband for the Gunners for the first time since his arrival at the club.

Leandro Trossard, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, and Aaron Ramsdale have all been named in the starting lineup. Regulars such as Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba are on the bench.

Arsenal fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views on the lineup for the West Ham clash. A number of fans are confident of picking up the ticket to the quarterfinals after seeing the lineup, as one wrote:

"Massive W INCOMING"

"West Ham United in trouble, easy win for Arsenal. COYG"

Some fans were vocal about the importance of the tournament to the club's ambitions this season, urging them to pick up the win.

A number of fans questioned the absence of midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe, who has been revealed to miss out through injury.

Arsenal set to pursue first piece of silverware in crucial season

The Gunners narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League title last season, but their performance covered the fact that they ended the season trophyless. This season, the Gunners are under more pressure to deliver silverware to their fans.

They have begun the season in fine form and remain undefeated domestically after 11 games. The clash against the Hammers will provide a different kind of test for Arteta's side, one which will measure the strength of his squad.

Mikel Arteta has only an FA Cup and two Community Shield titles to his name in about four years as manager of the North London side, hardly an appreciable haul. The Spanish manager will be aware of the level of expectation placed on his side in their domestic endeavors this season.

Arsenal will have their sights set on winning the league, but a good cup run will be important to their fans, as well.