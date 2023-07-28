"Massive without even trying", "Messi owns the world" - Fans react as Travis Scott name drops Lionel Messi in new song with Drake

Travis Scott has name-dropped Lionel Messi in his latest song with Drake. Fans on Twitter are hailing the Argentina captain for his undeniable greatness.

In a part of his latest song, Meltdown, Scott said (via Genius.com):

"The boy going Lionel Messi, I go Tom Brady."

Messi completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent this summer and has since taken the US football scene by storm, bagging three goals and an assist in two games.

The likes of DJ Khaled, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams and LeBron James attended Messi's games. Scott hailed the 2022 FIFA World Cup for his popularity.

Fans reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"He’s so massive without even trying."

Another chimed in:

"Messi owns the world."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Travis Scott named Messi in his latest song:

“The boy going Lionel Messi, I go Tom Brady” pic.twitter.com/6yqx9eZHwg Travis Scott shouts out Messi on ‘Meltdown’ from his new album Utopia:“The boy going Lionel Messi, I go Tom Brady”

Julio Argentino Roca @GOATmodeArg @Lionel30i Unreal Influence. Is the celebrity of the celebrities

vivi🇧🇷 @papsvivs @Lionel30i Greatest colab of all time

What Barcelona president Joan Laporta said about seeing Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Before his move to MLS club Inter Miami, Lionel Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona.

President Joan Laporta has spoken about seeing Messi play for the American club. He admitted that it's strange for him to see Messi, considered Barcelona's greatest player, donning Miami's jersey (via GOAL):

“It's a strange feeling. We identify Messi with Barcelona. That's the way I think most supporters see Messi, because most of his career has been at Barca.

"But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid, 14 years old, and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami.”

Messi scored 672 goals for the Blaugrana in 778 games across competitions and left behind a tremendous legacy. The Argentine, though, is now on a new journey outside European football for the first time in his career.