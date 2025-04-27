"Massively undervalued asset" - Financial expert tells Cristiano Ronaldo which club to buy as he edges close to retirement

Football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson has advised Cristiano Ronaldo to buy EFL League Two side Cheltenham Town Football Club. He believes that the English side is "massively" undervalued and it would be better than getting into a big club like Manchester United.

Ad

Speaking to Casino Games, Dr Wilson stated that the investment required to buy a club like Cheltenham Town would be pocket change for Ronaldo or even Elon Musk. He said (via GOAL):

"I'd be amazed if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't invest in an English football team. I would imagine he'll be trying to sniff around getting into a club like Manchester United as a strategic investment or a minority owner somehow. As I said recently about Elon Musk potentially getting involved in football, Cheltenham Town is a massively undervalued asset with great financial fundamentals. So if an investor wants to look at a football club, they would do no worse than have a look at Cheltenham Town Football Club because it is really positioned nicely in a list of most attractive footballing assets."

Ad

Trending

"The reality for Musk or Ronaldo now is, with the greatest respect, it's pocket change to them because they are that wealthy. Now it can have a transformative impact on the club and bring a huge amount of benefit. But I don't really think you get that kind of investment return that you're looking for, because you're not looking for a few million, you're for tens of or hundreds or Champions League trophies that you can boast that you're the club that you've invested in as one."

Ad

Mundo Deportivo linked Cristiano Ronaldo with the purchase of LaLiga side Valencia in early April. Fans of the Spanish club have been protesting against the current owner, Peter Lim.

When Cristiano Ronaldo talked about his plans to own a football club

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about his plans after retirement during an interview in 2023. The Portuguese legend stated that he could see himself becoming a club owner after hanging up his boots. He said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I don't rule out becoming a club owner. It's something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a [football] club. I'm at the end of my career, two to three years maximum."

Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr and is reportedly hopeful of representing Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More