"Masterclass incoming", "He will own Barcelona" - Fans react as Real Madrid star included in XI to face Catalan side in LaLiga clash

Real Madrid fans online are pleased to see Arda Guler start in their LaLiga clash against arch-rivals Barcelona. The final El Clasico of the season will take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

Guler has played just 1,471 minutes in 38 appearances across competitions this season. He has started just 14 games, registering five goals and nine assists, and only 10 in LaLiga. With Los Blancos having an underwhelming season, there have been calls for the Turkiye international to get more minutes.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has now decided to start Guler in midfield against the Blaugrana on Sunday. Real Madrid fans online are happy to see the 20-year-old and reacted on X (formerly Twitter). One fan wrote:

"Arda Guler masterclass incoming."

Another wrote:

"ARDA GULER WILL OWN BARCELONA"

"Arda Guler about to have a legendary game today," one fan predicted.

"my man Arda Guler will cook Barcelona today," another wrote.

"Guler in the starting XI, we gonna win this match," another fan tweeted.

Guler starts alongside Dani Ceballos, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham in a midfield four for Real Madrid in the El Clasico. Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe make the front two. Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio, and Fran Garcia form the defense in front of Thibaut Courtois.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's crucial clash against Barcelona

The El Clasico on Sunday could turn out to be a title-decider. Barca sit atop the LaLiga standings, four points above Real Madrid with four games remaining. If they lose, the gap will be reduced to just one point.

In his pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the upcoming match, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“The team is doing well, focused on what we have to do and excited. We have a lot at stake. We’re confident that we can achieve it. Matches against Barcelona are tough, but we’re confident we can win.”

He added:

“We have to do things right. Barcelona is used to pushing the opponent into their own box. But no team is perfect. It’s a game with a lot at stake, and to win, you have to manage everything well, defend well, attack well. A complete game.”

Real Madrid have lost all three previous El Clasicos this season. They lost 4-0 at home in LaLiga in October before losing 5-2 in the Supercopa de Espana final in January. They then lost 3-2, after extra time, in the Copa del Rey final in April.

