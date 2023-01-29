“Match looks tailor made for them” – Manchester United fans question ‘baffling’ decision to leave 2 players on the bench against Reading

Manchester United fans are bemused by Erik ten Hag's decision to name Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellestri on the bench against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. The Red Devils host former midfielder Paul Ince's EFL Championship side at Old Trafford.

Many envisioned that Ten Hag would tinker with his team amid the grueling schedule that United have ahead. They have three matches in the space of seven days.

However, the Red Devils boss has selected a strong lineup against Reading, who are 16th in the Championship. Ten Hag has made just one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the midweek semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

David de Gea starts in goal again, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Tyrell Malacia in defense. Maguire comes in for Lisandro Martinez and will skipper the side.

Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes are in midfield, while the in-form Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Wout Weghorst are in attack. However, fans question Ten Hag's decision not to start Garnacho or Pellestri.

Garnacho, 18, has been in scintillating form this season and is enjoying a breakout campaign. He has featured 18 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. The Argentine winger's stock is rising, and rumors grow that he is close to signing a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, it seemed as though Pellestri, 21, was on his way out of Manchester United earlier this month, with a possible loan move touted. However, the Uruguayan looks set to remain at the club as he has started making his way into the Red Devils' first team. He was brought on in the second half of the win over Forest, contributing towards Bruno Fernandes' strike. The attacker has made two appearances, providing an assist.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ten Hag's decision not to name the young duo in his starting lineup against Reading on Saturday (January 28):

Paul @PaulN84 #FACup @ManUtd Not sure that we needed the team to be this strong considering how many upcoming matches we’ve got. Why Garnacho and Pellistri aren’t starting is baffling!! Match looks tailor made for them #mufc @ManUtd Not sure that we needed the team to be this strong considering how many upcoming matches we’ve got. Why Garnacho and Pellistri aren’t starting is baffling!! Match looks tailor made for them #mufc #FACup

SYNTH @TheGreatSynth @ManUtd Where is garnacho and pellestri? What happened to Sancho? @ManUtd Where is garnacho and pellestri? What happened to Sancho?

Red army @red_army_1999 @ManUtd Only our first choice cbs rested. I'd have liked garnacho and pellistri to have started @ManUtd Only our first choice cbs rested. I'd have liked garnacho and pellistri to have started

Manchester United's Maguire has to fight for his place in the side

Harry Maguire is struggling to be a regular starter.

Maguire has endured a difficult season at Manchester United as he has fallen down the pecking order under Ten Hag. The Red Devils skipper has made 15 appearances but only seven as a starter.

Question marks have been raised over the English defender's future as he struggles to displace Raphael Varane and Martinez in the United backline. Ten Hag has tasked Maguire with fighting for his place in the side. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Harry Maguire? He’s not our fifth choice. Harry has to fight for his position and things can change — sometimes also really quickly. I think he is making progress and it’s up to him now”.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for £85 million (a world record fee for a defender). He has made 159 appearances at Old Trafford, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

