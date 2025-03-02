Matheus Cunha loses his cool as he picks up red card for head butting Milos Kerkez in FA Cup clash; rumored extent of punishment comes to light

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha picked up a red card in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Bournemouth on Saturday, March 1, at the Vitality Stadium. Evanilson put the home side ahead in the 30th minute, before Cunha scored a stunning goal on the hour mark to get his team back into the game.

However, it all went haywire in the final minutes of extra time. The Brazilian clashed with Milos Kerkez, fought him, kicked him while he was down, and finally headbutted the Hungarian when he got up.

His actions earned him a red card from referee Sam Barrott, but Cunha refused to leave the pitch. He had to be escorted down the tunnel, leaving Wolves without their best player for the penalties.

Matt Doherty and Boubacar Traore missed their spot kicks, with Bournemouth winning 5-4 to head to the FA Cup quarterfinals. Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, could be without their star player for the next few games, which will be a huge blow in their relegation fight.

The Midlands club are currently 17th in the Premier League, five points above Ipswich Town. Cunha is likely to receive a three-game ban for violent conduct, but his actons could warrant further suspension.

The Brazilian was previously handed a two-game suspension for clashing with security during the Ipswich Town game in December. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have now reached the FA Cup quarterfinals for the second time in the last five seasons.

When is the FA Cup quarterfinal draw?

The FA Cup quarterfinal draw is scheduled for Sunday, March 2, after Manchester United's game against Fulham. The draw will be conducted by Red Devils legend Denis Irwin and former Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy.

On Saturday, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, and Bournemouth all progressed to the FA Cup Sixth Round. Preston North End secured a 3-0 win over Burnley to book a berth in the quarterfinals as well, and are the only Championship side now left in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion, while Nottingham Forest lock horns with Ipswich Town. However, all eyes will be on Manchester United's game against Fulham.

The Red Devils are defending their title, but have blown hot and cold this season under Ruben Amorim. They arrive at the game on a run of two wins and two defeats in their last five games across competitions. Manchester United are currently 14th on the Premier League table after 27 games.

