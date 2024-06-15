Matija Sarkic: Tributes flow in as Millwall goalkeeper tragically passes away aged 26

Tributes have flown in on social media as Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic tragically passed away at the age of 26. The goalkeeper fell ill during the summer break in Buvda, in his home country Montenegro.

It is believed to have been a short illness, as he had reportedly gone out for dinner with friends on Friday (via Daily Mail). However, by Saturday morning (June 15), an ambulance was required at the apartment where he spent the night with friends. He reportedly passed away at about 6:30 am.

Before his passing, Matija Sarkic played for Millwall after a summer move from Wolverhampton Wanderers, making 32 league appearances for the mid-table Championship club. He was also a Montenegro international, last playing for his country in a 2-0 loss against Belgium.

After his passing was announced by Millwall, tributes poured in from clubs and personalities across social media.

"Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Sarkic. Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club... before departing in the summer of 2020. The thoughts and condolences of all at the club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time," wrote Aston Villa on X.

"Shrewsbury Town are devastated to learn the news our former goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of just 26. Matija was a hugely popular figure at the club. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time," wrote the Shrewsbury Town X account.

"Such awful news. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Matija’s family and friends at this difficult time," Liverpool wrote.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Matija Sarkic. Our condolences to everybody at Millwall as well as Matija’s family and friends," West Ham United wrote on X.

"The thoughts of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday are with Matija's family, friends and everyone at Millwall at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Matija," commented the Sheffield Wednesday X account.

"Tragic news. All at the club send our condolences to Matija’s friends and family, and everyone at Millwall ❤️," Exeter City wrote on X.

"The tragic loss of Matija deeply saddens us 😔 Our thoughts are with you and his family 🙏 We express you our sincere condolences ! 💫" Standard de Liege posted.

"Stoke City Football Club is shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Club's former goalkeeper Matija Sarkic at the tragically young age of 26," Stoke City shared.

Matija Sarkic: 1997-2024

Sarkic notably moved to England in 2015, joining Aston Villa's youth side after playing in Anderlecht's youth teams. He notably never played a first-team game for the Villans, instead going on loan to Wigan, Stratford Town, Havant & Waterlooville, and Livingston.

After deciding to leave Villa formally, Sarkic joined up with Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he played only three games. Most of his time at the club was also spent on loan, as he played for Shrewsbury Town, Birmingham City, and Stoke City.

The shot-stopper eventually moved to Millwall, where he enjoyed first-team football, keeping 12 clean sheets in 32 league games for the club. Across his career, he notably played 175 games in all competitions, keeping 63 clean sheets.

Rest in peace, Matija Sarkic.