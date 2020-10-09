Matteo Guendouzi clarifies Arsenal situation after Hertha Berlin loan move

Create
Vishal Subramanian
Modified 10 Oct 2020, 01:51 IST
Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi sealed a late loan move to Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin after falling out of favour at the Emirates Stadium. The French midfielder was banished from the squad by Mikel Arteta after his confrontation with Neal Maupay last season and has not featured for Arsenal since then.

After falling out with the Arsenal manager, Guendouzi was reportedly a target for several clubs across Europe on a permanent deal. However, none of the interested parties were able to agree a transfer fee with Arsenal, due to which he had to settle for a move to Hertha Berlin on loan.

Speaking to Canal Plus (via Sport Witness) after completing the deal, the Arsenal loanee praised the Bundesliga outfit and admitted that he wanted to get regular game time under his belt.

"They’re a very good German club, with great ambition, so I’ve gone on loan for a year over there. I’m going to give everything for this club. I needed game time, to enjoy myself on the pitch and that’s what I’m going to do this year.”

Guendouzi looking to use loan spell to force his way back into Arteta's plans at Arsenal

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

When asked if things were no longer possible for him at Arsenal, Guendouzi was quick to point out that he is eager to impress during his loan spell and return to his parent club in 2021.

"No, that’s not it. I just really needed to play. That’s what was most important for me. I’m still young, I’m only 21, so game time is key for me. I know that by going to Hertha Berlin, I’ll be able to really express myself in a great league, so everything is perfect.”

Arsenal offloaded the Frenchman and completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey on deadline day, as Arteta's side splashed the cash on a quality midfielder. The Gunners enjoyed a decent transfer window and also snapped up the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian, while Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares also signed permanent deals with the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract renewal was also a massive statement of intent, as Arsenal convinced their talisman to put pen to paper on a long-term deal.

