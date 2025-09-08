Matz Sels makes stance clear when asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry as Premier League GOAT

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels has picked Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo as the Premier League GOAT over Arsenal's Thierry Henry. He was doing a quickfire best-one-stays when he opted to go with the Portuguese superstar as the best ever.

In a short video posted by GOAL, Sels was asked to pick between two players, with the host naming more Premier League players after the goalkeeper made his pick. The Belgian star first picked Eden Hazard over Riyad Mahrez, before the Chelsea man got picked over Robin Van Persie as well.

Hazard lost his place in the third round as Sels picked Wayne Rooney over his countryman. The Manchester United legend kept his place as the best, beating Erling Haaland, Gareth Bale, and Luis Suarez, until Mohamed Salah came into the picture.

However, the Liverpool forward lost his spot to Kevin De Bruyne, who lost out to Thierry Henry. The final question to Sels was to pick between the Arsenal legend and Cristiano Ronaldo, and he chose the former Manchester United forward without hesitation.

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he is the 'most complete' footballer of all time

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to El Chiringuito in February 2025 and claimed that he was the most complete footballer of all time. He listed his qualities and added that his catalog of goals shows that he can do it all on the pitch.

He said (via TNT Sports):

"Who's the best goalscorer in history? It's about numbers. Full stop. Who's the player in history who's scored the most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I'm in the top 10 goalscorers with their left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them."

"I'm talking about numbers. I think I'm the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it's me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I'm fast, I'm strong. One thing is taste - if you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that, and I respect that - but saying Ronaldo isn't complete...I'm the most complete. I haven't seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart."

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he wants to score 1000 career goals, and is inching closer to the tally. He has scored 942 goals so far, and with his new two-year deal at Al-Nassr, the Portuguese superstar has enough time to score the remaining 58 in his career.

