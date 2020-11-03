Mauricio Pochettino compares Tottenham star to Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona

Mauricio Pochettino has compared Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli to legends Ronaldinho and Diego Maradona. The former Spurs manager made the comments as a special guest on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show this week.

Mauricio Pochettino claimed that the three players shared the same charisma, and it was something the kids loved and followed. He added that the 'special energy' was felt in the dressing room when Dele Alli was there. Mauricio Pochettino said:

"Maradona's charisma and the energy made him so special. When he arrived in the room everyone wanted to touch him, talk to him, go ask for a picture but his energy and charisma was amazing. Another player with charisma was Ronaldinho, when he played at PSG. Dele had this type of charisma - but what an amazing player Ronaldinho was. Dele has this charisma that the kids love and follow. Different talents, different characteristics but Ronaldinho and Maradona have this special energy that you know is a special energy." [H/T DailyMail]

Dele Alli has not played much this season at Tottenham, and Mauricio Pochettino was asked if the midfielder should be heading out on loan in January.

Mauricio Pochettino straight away replied that it was something for current manager Jose Mourinho to decide. However, he heaped praise on Dele Alli once again and spoke about the midfielder's amazing talent.

"I need to be respectful with the current manager, Jose. It's not my responsibility. What I can talk about on Dele is that he was an amazing player for us. When he arrived from MK Dons he had the energy and the aggressiveness. When he got to the edge of the line (mentally), you always need to try to help him, to tell him to creep one step back. When he appeared he was an amazing talent for everyone. Of course he's still young but I think we enjoyed a lot together," Mauricio Pochettino continued.

Dele Alli is clearly not a part of Jose Mourinho's plans, and the Englishman was linked with loan moves to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

He is expected to leave the London side, at least on loan, in the coming transfer window.