Mauricio Pochettino says he watched only 25 minutes of 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur' documentary

Former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that he had seen only 25 minutes of Amazon's All or Nothing documentary about the club, and that he was underwhelmed by it.

The documentary, which is a behind-the-scenes narrative of Tottenham Hotspur's 2019-20 season, begins with Pochettino's sacking, before moving on to cover Jose Mourinho's time at the club last season.

"Me and Jesus [Perez], we only watched the first 25 minutes, until we left the club. We watched, and to be honest, it was correct. No more or no less," Pochettino said on the Between The Lines podcast.

"Being honest, I think we feel responsible because it was very difficult to say yes to open the door to Amazon, who came to Tottenham at a very difficult moment for us.

"And, of course, I feel sorry for Jesus, because he spent time from 7am trying to help the Amazon people to make that all work with the players, with the staff, with everything. And to be honest, after 25 minutes watching, I think Jesus appeared one time with me. OK, five and a half years [at the club] and we’re only in the scenario for 25 minutes, trying to justify why we left the club."

No ill-will towards Tottenham Hotspur, says Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite sounding his problems with the documentary series, Pochettino said that he was not offended by the documentary, or the club itself, even after he was given the sack after an underwhelming start to last season.

"But I understand, because it’s a documentary that’s trying to put the club in a good place. The club is not going to open the door to Amazon to create a problem after the documentary," he added.

Advertisement

Pochettino reiterated that he still loved everything about Tottenham Hotspur, and that he still appreciates the work done by Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, the players, and the rest of the employees at the club.

"I still love the fans, I still love the club, and of course, I have a different appreciation for Daniel and the people that work there and the players.

Pochettino also wished his successor Mourinho the best of luck, with Tottenham beginning their European campaign on Thursday night, with a trip to Bulgaria. They face Lokomotiv Plovdiv in a UEFA Europa League qualifier.

"Jose [Mourinho] is a very good friend, I wish them all the best and that they can achieve some titles that Daniel can enjoy, and, of course, reflects all the effort that we were doing in the past to create theasdasdasd fantastic club that it is today."