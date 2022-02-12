Mauricio Pochettino will demand signing of 28-year-old forward if he takes up Manchester United job: Reports

According to The Telegraph, Mauricio Pochettino is set to demand the signing of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane if he takes up the Manchester United job.

United's current interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to move into his two-year consultancy role at the end of the season. The Red Devils have been linked to multiple big names for the permanent managerial position. This includes the likes of Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique apart from Pochettino.

Manchester United were said to be interested in Kane last summer as well and have been linked with the player multiple times in the past. The 28-year-old striker has scored 15 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

Kane was very close to joining Manchester City last summer however the club's bids were rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. City eventually signed Julian Alvarez in January and are not reported to be looking to sign Kane with the same vigour they showed in the summer.

However, their city rivals Manchester United might end up lodging a bid in the summer. But negotiations with Levy might again prove unfruitful.

Manchester United could look for reinforcements in the summer

Once again, Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of big names despite the summer window being quite some way away. Mason Greenwood’s controversy has thrown a spanner in their plans and a winger might also be signed in addition to a long-term striker.

Of course, the club will also be looking to reinforce their midfield and defense, with Harry Maguire especially coming under scrutiny recently. While Kane is a player the Old Trafford hierarchy have long liked, he is under contract until 2024 with Spur. This means Daniel Levy can be expected to play hardball once again in the summer.

So instead, the club might as well end up lodging a bid for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is looking to be a generational talent and will be courted by a host of big clubs this summer. It does make sense to break the bank for a 21-year-old instead of a player who will be 29 next campaign.

The Red Devils could also hold off on signing a striker in lieu of other reinforcements. But that might depend upon the futures of Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard. All of them are currently expected to leave in the summer with Martial already on loan at Sevilla.

