Max Aarons on the radar of Tottenham and Manchester United - Reports 

Norwich City defender Max Aarons is reportedly being monitored by both Manchester United and Tottenham.

According to Eurosport, the Red Devils have their eye on Aarons and Tottenham consider him a potential replacement for Serge Aurier if the Ivory Coast international leaves the club this summer.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Norwich this season and has been ever-present in the Canaries' bid for an immediate return to the Premier League. His form at Carrow Road had seen several top teams including Bayern Munich and Barcelona linked with him last summer. The player ultimately remained with Daniel Farke's side.

Today's Munich memorial service will be streamed live on our YouTube channel from 14:55 GMT.#FlowersOfManchester — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 6, 2021

It is unknown if Manchester United will follow up on their interest in Max Aarons next summer but a move to a bigger club could be on the cards for the Norwich star.

Max Aarons could potentially solve a problem area for Manchester United

Swansea City v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship

Manchester United are currently in need of a right-back following the departure of Timothy Fosu-Mensah to Bayer Leverkusen in January. This left Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the only first-team specialist in that role, which is far from an ideal situation.

Aarons is a highly versatile player who can play on either flank. The fact that he has been linked to several top clubs over the last few months signifies his rising stock. He has started all 28 games for the Canaries this season, scoring one goal scored and providing three assists. Aarons' performances in defense have played a key role in helping establish his side as favorites for promotion.

Advertisement

🗣 "We are all disappointed. But you have to judge the performance in the right way - in general, the difference was the mistakes."



Full reaction from the boss to last night ➡️ https://t.co/0UCk1QXoxi pic.twitter.com/0JRIzqVNN6 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 6, 2021

Having just turned 21 last January, the England U-21 international will be keen to test himself on the biggest stage. As such, it is imperative that Norwich City secure promotion to the Premier League if they are to have any hopes of retaining the player's services.

For now, the Norfolk outfit hold a two-point advantage at the summit of the Championship table. However, if Aarons can continue his impressive displays until the end of the season, Manchester United could come calling with a serious offer.