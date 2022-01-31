"May the best solution be found for everyone" - Gerard Pique opens up about Ousmane Dembele's situation at Barcelona 

Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué has pitched in on the ongoing Ousmane Dembele saga at Camp Nou. In a discussion on Ibai Llanos, circulated by Sport, the star defender up on the saga involving both sides:

"I understand both parties, we are in a business that moves a lot of money, each one is free to defend their interests, I understand the position of the club and player. May the best solution be found for everyone.

"We are going to see, it is rumored that there may be more operations, we are going to adapt to whatever comes. Comrades have arrived who can help a lot, I think we will be competitive."

The Blaugrana have insisted that Dembele should find himself a new club this window. The French World Cup winner has failed to agree a new contract with Barcelona and, despite claiming to have no desire to leave, might be forced out.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Clubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.



Man Utd, not even interested. Ousmane Dembélé deal. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact today over potential swap deal but no solution has been found.Clubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.Man Utd, not even interested. Ousmane Dembélé deal. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact today over potential swap deal but no solution has been found. 🇫🇷 #FCBClubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.Man Utd, not even interested. https://t.co/3aff3wWzr7

The Frenchman cost Barca over €100 million but has seen his time at the club blighted by injury. They hope they can get something for the player before the summer window to avoid losing him for free.

The French winger has however been linked with a potential move to the Premier League, with Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly keen to acquire his services.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



- 13 with the left-foot.

- 12 with the right-foot.



— @Squawka Since joining Barcelona, Dembélé has scored 25 goals in La Liga and the Champions League:- 13 with the left-foot.- 12 with the right-foot. Since joining Barcelona, Dembélé has scored 25 goals in La Liga and the Champions League: - 13 with the left-foot.- 12 with the right-foot. — @Squawka https://t.co/Gd6LjBxXUv

Arrogant: Javi Miguel slams Barcelona star Dembele

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

After the drawn-out saga concerning Ousmane Dembele's contract situation turned ugly, journalists have hit out at the star. The club confirmed that Dembele was intent on leaving, and manager Xavi has left the winger out of the squad in recent games.

Barca are no longer interested in the star, with sporting director Alemany stating that the club wants committed players. Dembele has been told he has to leave, but has hit back at the club, stating that he won't give in to blackmail. Journalist Javi Miguel slammed the star's open response to the issue:

“Dembele’s letter has an arrogant tone. Ousmane, you’re not in conditions to forbid anything from anyone. The club has hid thousands of your indiscipline acts. Some advice: It’s better not to provoke them and hide yourself a little.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Barca host Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on the 6th of February in a pivotal La Liga clash.

Edited by Arnav