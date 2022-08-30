"May look to recruit in midfield" - Transfer expert David Ornstein says Arsenal could make late move after 2 midfielders suffer injury blow

Following Mohamed Elneny’s injury during Arsenal’s win over Fulham, the Gunners have seen their midfield options reduced. In light of this development, the north London side might have to strengthen in the transfer window this summer.

The 30-year-old Egyptian picked up an injury as the Gunners saw off their London rivals 2-1. While his time on the injury table is yet to be confirmed, the knock-on effect might push the club’s recruitment strategy, according to David Ornstein.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is also sidelined due to injury, which means that Arsenal are a bit light in that position heading into the last day of the window.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3549305/2022/0… Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so #AFC may look to recruit in midfield. With @gunnerblog 🚨 Mohamed Elneny suffered significant injury vs Fulham. Arsenal awaiting full extent but 30yo expected to miss considerable spell. Partey also nursing (relatively minor) muscle issue so #AFC may look to recruit in midfield. With @gunnerblog @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3549305/2022/0…

The Emirates Stadium club initially set their sights on bringing in attacking reinforcements, with Portuguese wide-man Pedro Neto linked in recent weeks. It now looks likely that if any position is strengthened, it will be in the center of the park instead.

The Gunners have already spent big so far this window, with Mikel Arteta intent on taking his side back into the Champions League at all costs.

However, he will now have a decision to make in the next 48 hours as he hopes to maintain his side’s impeccable start to the campaign for the rest of the season.

Freddie Paxton @Freddie_Paxton Fair play to Mohamed Elneny. Injury thought to be ‘significant’ and I assume he probably knew that and played through it after it happened against Fulham. Completed 90mins to help the team. You would struggle to find a more committed player than him. Hats off. Fair play to Mohamed Elneny. Injury thought to be ‘significant’ and I assume he probably knew that and played through it after it happened against Fulham. Completed 90mins to help the team. You would struggle to find a more committed player than him. Hats off. https://t.co/qTJ8TM805X

Arsenal fitness issues continue to pile up ahead of Wednesday clash against Aston Villa

Their 2-1 win against Fulham at the weekend was impressive, partly because the Gunners have now won four consecutive games at the start of the season.

However, the squad had to make do without the services of players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, and Reiss Nelson, who are all unfit, according to Football.London.

Zinchenko was left out of the squad against Fulham due to a sprain on his left knee following a training session. While he is not necessarily out injured, the left-back's poor fitness due to a sprain may keep him out of the Villa game as well.

Partey picked up a muscle-related,albeit minor, injury from a training session, which also led to the Ghana international missing out on the Fulham game. He will be joined by Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson on the injury table, with the latter duo now out for an unconfirmed amount of time.

Arsenal may need to figure out an urgent solution to their looming midfield crisis, although they have Albert Sambi Lokonga who can play in central areas.

