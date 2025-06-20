  • home icon
  • “May your magic never end” - Maxi Rodriguez sends message to Lionel Messi after Inter Miami star produces match-winning free-kick goal vs Porto

By Vishal Ravi
Modified Jun 20, 2025 06:29 GMT
Rodriguez praised Messi after Inter Miami
Rodriguez praised Messi after Inter Miami's win. [Both images from Getty]

Former Argentine footballer Maxi Rodriguez heaped praise on Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Porto in the Club World Cup (June 19). The 37-year-old superstar bagged a stunning free-kick goal as the MLS side overcame their Portuguese opponents.

Rodriguez had this to say (via Instagram):

“May your magic never end."

Porto had taken the lead early in the first half through a spot-kick from Spanish striker Samu Aghehowa (8'). However, the Herons started the second period brightly, equalizing through Telasco Segovia just two minutes after the break.

With 54 minutes on the clock, Inter Miami received a free-kick in a dangerous position. Messi stepped up and delivered, scoring in the far corner to hand his side the lead.

The victory sees them take second spot in Group A, level with Brazilian side Palmeiras on four points but with a lower goal difference. The two sides will clash on June 23 in what will be a pivotal fixture to decide the winner of the group.

Javier Mascherano lauds Lionel Messi as Inter Miami secure critical win in Club World Cup

Mascherano credited his countryman&#039;s winning spirit.
Mascherano credited his countryman's winning spirit.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano was full of praise for Lionel Messi's hunger and desire. The ex-Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder went on to remark that the attacker was the best player in the sport's history, crediting his contagious winning spirit.

He said in a press conference after the match (via Hindustan Times):

"Beyond his goal... he's a player who shows us how to compete, his hunger, his desire to continue competing at whatever level it is."
"In a footballing sense, what else is there to say? He's the best player that has played this sport in its history, but what is surprising is his will to win."
"Today, even in the last minutes, tired, with a knock, he kept helping the team in any way he could, in attack, in defence, to get the result..."
"We know having him gives us an advantage, but above all, through his contagious spirit, the winning spirit that he has."

Inter Miami entered the contest as clear underdogs and it was visible for the first half as they struggled to create much against their superior opponents. Porto took the lead early in the game and remained dominant for much of the first 45 minutes.

However, two goals in the space of seven minutes including a beautiful free-kick from Messi turned the tide in the favor of the American side. They were able to see the rest of the fixture out, putting them in a reasonably comfortable position to qualify to the knockouts.

