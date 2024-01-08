"May you rest in peace" - Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic confirms heartbreaking death of his grandfather

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic recently took to social media and shared the heartbreaking news of his grandfather's demise.

The Spanish midfielder posted a heartfelt message for his grandfather on Instagram, who passed away last week. In the post, Bajcetic shared a childhood picture of himself sitting with his grandfather.

He captioned the post:

“My handsome Grandfather, Thank you for everything you’ve taught us, May you rest in peace.”

The 19-year-old was signed by Liverpool from Celta Vigo in 2021. In November 2022, he made his debut for the main squad of Liverpool against Derby County in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Since then, he has made 21 appearances for the Reds, where he has scored once. Stefan Bajcetic is currently sidelined due to a calf injury. He made his last appearance in Liverpool's UEFA Europa League fixture against LASK, where he played as a right-back.

Liverpool boss provides update about Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently provided an update on Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s injury. The German boss talked about the 19-year-old’s fitness in the Reds’ pre-match press conference against Newcastle United.

Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

“With Stefan, if you ask, ‘how do you feel?’ he says, ‘good’ and ‘could you train?’ and yes, he could. But it’s just we have to be sensible, that’s how it is. It’s a growing issue, it’s not growing but because of his growth and this age, we just have to be careful.”

Klopp added:

“He could train today fully and tomorrow as well and then not for four or five weeks, it’s a medical decision. It’s not by the boy, it’s by me, it’s just that’s how you have to do it if something like this happens. That makes it so annoying for the boy.”

Stefan Bajcetic has made only two appearances for the Reds this season, where he has been on the ground for only 72 minutes. Apart from the 19-year-old, Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, and Ben Doak are also on the injury list for the Reds with Mohamed Salah away on international duty (AFCON 2024).