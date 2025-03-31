"May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends Eid greetings to fans on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a special message for his fans on social media on the holy occasion of Eid. The Portuguese superstar currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and has been a huge hit in the Middle East.

Ronaldo joined the Riyadh-based club in December 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has settled well into life in the Middle East so far and has opened the doors of the country to the world.

Multiple superstars have followed in his footsteps to move to the Saudi Pro League, enhancing the reputation and the quality of the league. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has yet to get his hands on the league title.

On Sunday, Ronaldo wished everyone a blessed Eid Mubarak on social media. He wrote on Instagram:

"Wishing everyone celebrating a blessed Eid Mubarak! May this special time bring joy, peace, and happiness to you and your loved ones."

With 51 points, Al-Nassr are currently third on the league table after 25 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad. They have won 15 and lost four in the league this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sizzling form this campaign as well, registering 28 goals and four assists from 33 games across competitions. His contract with the Riyadh-based club, however, expires at the end of this season.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo could feature at the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup this summer, even though Al-Nassr didn't qualify for the tournament, according to recent reports. The 32 participating nations will apparently be allowed to sign players on short-term deals from June 1 to June 10.

Ronaldo's contract is due to expire on June 30, so he could sign a one-month deal to play in the tournament. It is now believed that many teams, including Al-Hilal, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid, are interested in securing the 40-year-old's services for the FIFA Club World Cup.

There has also been talk of a blockbuster team-up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami for the tournament. The prospect of watching the superstar duo tearing apart opposition together for the first time in their career could send the football world into a meltdown.

However, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has since played down those rumors. He has said talks of a Ronaldo-Messi collaboration for the Herons are wide off the mark.

