"Maybe his attitude could be better in certain circumstances" - Carlo Ancelotti makes honest confession about Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Barcelona legend Carlos Puyol's comments about the behavior of Los Blancos forward Vinicius Jr. The Italian tactician said that while there may be some scope for further improvement in Vinicius' attitude, the Brazilian winger has improved a lot.

Ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Braga in the UEFA Champions League, Ancelotti said that he was open to letting Puyol having a conversation with Vinicius. However, he does not think that the Brazilian needs to improve his behavior, as he has already done exceedingly well. Ancelotti said (via GOAL):

"If Puyol wants to talk to Vinicius, let him do it, he has a lot of experience. Vini is a difference-maker, that’s obvious. Maybe his attitude could be better in certain circumstances. But he has improved a lot, and continues to improve. We are delighted with him. He does his best, in the last few games he hasn’t quite been on top form, but he has improved a lot."

Puyol had earlier said that Vinicius is a brilliant player, but he needs to change his attitude. He also offered to talk to the Real Madrid star. Puyol was quoted by Madrid Universal as saying:

"I would love to talk to him as a fellow footballer and tell him what I think and what I feel. He is a great player who makes a difference and should be admired in every field. If he would change his attitude, he would get more recognition."

Vinicius Jr. has been the subject of racist abuse from rival fans in La Liga for over a year.

Barcelona board member lashed out at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr ahead of El Clasico

Ahead of El Clasico last month, Mikel Camps, the deputy spokesperson of the Barcelona board of members, slammed Vinicius Jr's behavior. He tweeted that the Real Madrid star deserved to be slapped for being a clown.

Camps was quick to delete the tweet after receiving widespread criticism. MARCA captured the content of the now-deleted tweet:

"It's not racism. He deserves a slap for being a clown. What do these unnecessary and meaningless stepovers represent in the center of the field?"

Vinicius did not score, but Madrid registered a come-from-behind last-gasp 2-1 win against Barcelona. Jude Bellingham scored twice in the second half after Ilkay Gundogan handed the hosts an early lead.