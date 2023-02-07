“Maybe he became a bit disinterested” - Rio Ferdinand makes interesting claim on why Manchester United star struggled to play with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Bruno Fernandes was demotivated when playing in the shadow of former Red Devils star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Englishman claims the Portuguese duo were not a good pair at Old Trafford, insisting the midfielder has rediscovered some of his better form following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Ferdinand said on his podcast Vibe with Five:

"There are some players where their game just does not connect and I think Cristiano and Bruno... Bruno was just better when he was not there or not in the team. I think that might be because Bruno needs to be the guy that the game goes through. And I think the problem with Cristiano Ronaldo is because of his reputation and how good he is, people feel that they need to find him."

He added:

"I have played in teams where you have got a great No.9 and your first look is the No.9. When they are that good, you do look beyond everybody else and I had like [Paul] Scholesy and [Michael] Carrick in front of me. Sometimes, I looked past them first."

Speaking about Fernandes' eagerness to be involved in the game, Ferdinand continued:

"But Bruno wants the first look and says, 'Give me the first look, as I want to be the guy who plays the ball to define the game.' If he wasn't getting that first look, maybe he became a bit disinterested, I don't know, and it didn't suit him."

Speaking on the midfielder's current form, the Englishman concluded:

"You are seeing the best of him now because the game seems to be going through him more often than not at Man United."

Fernandes has in fact improved his output since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last November. Of the Manchester United midfielder's five goals in the Premier League this season, he has netted thrice in the past two months alone (via Who Scored).

Fernandes also converted a penalty in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on 4 February.

"They've now dealt with it" - Roy Keane says Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has 'helped' Manchester United

Manchester United legend Roy Keane seems to share Ferdinand's views. The retired Irish footballer claims Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Old Trafford is the reason for the club's stellar form this season under manager Erik ten Hag.

Keane said (via the Daily Mail):

"I think that's helped [Ronaldo's departure] the manager and the club. No one wanted that to be hanging over the second half of the season and it should have been dealt with in the summer. That whole Ronaldo situation, he obviously wasn't going to sit on the bench and be happy with it. They've now dealt with it and now it's now hanging over the club anymore."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr after his Manchester United contract was terminated last November. The Portuguese superstar had a massive fallout with the club hierarchy and management after he featured in a bombshell interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Poll : 0 votes