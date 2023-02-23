"Maybe the bench" – Manchester United legend claims Marcus Rashford and Casemiro would not get into 1999 treble-winning XI

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has asserted that neither Marcus Rashford nor Casemiro would make it into the legendary 1998-99 side.

The club made history after becoming the first English side to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League in the same season in 1999. The Red Devils triumphed over Arsenal, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Sir Alex Ferguson relied on a star-studded frontline, consisting of the likes of Cole, Dwight Yorke and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils' midfielders were also well-renowned as Ferguson often relied on Roy Keane, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes that season.

Speaking to Best Sports Betting Canada, Cole insisted that Rashford would fail to get into Manchester United's treble-winning side. He said:

"I agree with Dwight Yorke. Marcus Rashford on current form would not make it into the treble starting XI and maybe the bench. In front of Ryan Giggs or David Beckham? Even in this sparkling form, unfortunately not.

"If you took out Giggs or Beckham, then Rashford would probably get into the team, but our team had so much quality. Rashford would definitely not make it into the treble team."

Sharing his thoughts on Casemiro's involvement, Cole continued:

"Casemiro would not make it in front of Roy Keane, Paul Scholes or Nicky Butt. Casemiro is a fantastic player, but would I play him in front of Keane or Scholes? No. He would also make the bench.

"But honestly, he's made a massive improvement to Manchester United since he joined last year and I really like the player."

Rashford, 25, has scored a staggering 24 goals and contributed nine assists in 36 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit this season. On the other hand, Casemiro has registered four goals and five assists in 31 games for his new club since arriving from Real Madrid last year.

Erik ten Hag issues injury updates ahead of Manchester United vs Barcelona encounter

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued an injury update on Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire and Antony ahead of his team's upcoming UEFA Europa League last-32 encounter against Barcelona. The game is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 23.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Dutchman elaborated:

"We still have training to do. I expect to have Maguire and Antony back for the second leg. Anthony Martial is still not available. He is back on the pitch for us, but we will wait for team training first."

While Maguire has recently recovered from a knee injury, Antony has missed the Red Devils' last four games due to an unspecified leg issue.

Martial, on the other hand, has been out of action since early February due to a hip problem. Overall, he has missed 24 matches this season.

