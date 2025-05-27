"Maybe the climate doesn't help!" - Ex-Premier League star shares why it's a 'shame' that Lionel Messi never played for an English club

Former Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn would have loved to see Lionel Messi in the Premier League. He has urged the Argentine superstar to make a move to English football before it's too late.

Messi is regarded by many as the greatest player ever to grace the game. However, unlike his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentine maestro never graced the Premier League.

David Dunn has claimed that he would love to see Messi playing in English football, telling Wildz Casino, as quoted by GOAL:

“Around the world, the Premier League is the best league. Everybody wants to be a part of that. It doesn’t surprise me that the top names want to be involved in English football. It’s just a shame Lionel Messi - who I think is the best player - hasn’t done it yet. But, who knows, he might fancy coming over and playing a few games. Maybe the climate doesn’t help!”

There has been plenty of debate over the years whether Lionel Messi would have managed to showcase his magic in the Premier League or not. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner spent the majority of his career at Barcelona before moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) where he spent two seasons.

Aged 37 now, he is currently plying his trade for Inter Miami in the MLS and it would be highly unlikely for him to move to England now. He is still pretty much at the peak of his powers, having contributed with 11 goals and three assists in 18 appearances this season.

When AC Milan legend opened up on facing 16-year-old Lionel Messi

AC Milan and Italy legend Alessandro Costacurta's remarks regarding his experience of playing against a 16-year-old Lionel Messi have resurfaced. The former Italian defender also named the Argentine maestro more of a genius than Diego Maradona.

During an interview with Sky Sports in 2020, Costacurta revisited the first time he featured against Lionel Messi. He revealed that he asked then-AC Milan manager Carlo Ancelotti to sub him off after just 15 minutes as he could not deal with Messi. Costacurta said (as quoted by Nogo Mania):

"I faced Messi when he was just 16. At first, I thought he was just a kid—I was doing whatever I wanted. But after 15 minutes, I had to ask Ancelotti to substitute me."

The AC Milan icon added:

"I was lucky to play against both Messi and Diego. They’re similar in their brilliance and the way they express themselves on the pitch, but Messi is more of a genius than Maradona. The difference is, we could make 66 fouls on Maradona before getting booked. With Leo, it’s different. Football now is something else."

Just like Maradona, Lionel Messi has etched his name as one of the greatest footballers of all time. However, in terms of team and individual achievements, Messi dwarfs Maradona or any other footballer. He is the most decorated footballer of all time with 45 trophies to his name while winning the Ballon d'Or a record eight times.

