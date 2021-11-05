"Maybe the Cristiano Ronaldo signing was a mistake" - Liverpool legend John Barnes feels sorry for Manchester United trio, believes Ronaldo's arrival has diminished their roles

Liverpool legend John Barnes has revealed he feels sorry for Manchester United youngsters Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood. The three forward have seen their roles diminish since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho was meant to be Manchester United's marquee signing this summer after completing a £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The England international has, however, struggled to cope with the speed and physical nature of the Premier League. As a result, the former Dortmund winger has fallen down the pecking order.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have been used as impact substitutes by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks. This has led Barnes to believe the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is curbing the growth of the Manchester United trio.

"How are we going to see more from Jadon Sancho when Cristinao Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are the stars of the team? Players like that detract from the likes of Sancho and even Marcus Rashford and that's the problem," said Barnes whilst speaking as part of a promotion for Bonus Code Bets.

" Sancho came in for £80 million to be one of their main attacking players, but now he's got to sit on the bench, so how can we see more. That's why I feel sorry for him, and Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to a certain degree."

Jadon Sancho is yet to register a goal or an assist in twelve appearances for Manchester United this season. Mason Greenwood has scored four goals in thirteen appearances for the club.

Marcus Rashford has been in impressive form for the Red Devils since returning from a long-term injury last month. He has scored three goals in five appearances this season.

The trio are struggling to find a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 3-5-2 formation as the Norwegian prefers to play Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Jadon Sancho is yet to score or assist for Manchester United since his £73m arrival from Borussia Dortmund. Jadon Sancho is yet to score or assist for Manchester United since his £73m arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must get the best out of the club's young prosepcts

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been heavily reliant on the goal-scoring abilities of Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks. The 36-year-old has scored nine goals in eleven appearances for the Red Devils this season, including a number of game-winning goals.

The Norwegian has been a massive proponent of promoting and developing youngsters since taking over the reins at Old Trafford midway through the 2018-19 season. He has been unable to get the best out of the likes of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to maintain the same intensity and goal-scoring numbers through the course of the season. Solskjaer will therefore have to depend on the likes of Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford to produce the goods at the season progresses.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee