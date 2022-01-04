"Maybe he feels he's not getting the opportunities he deserves" - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United star's body language 'is an issue'

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels Marcus Rashford’s body language is an issue and it could stem from the fact that he isn’t playing as much as he wishes.

Rashford came on in the second half against Wolves but failed to make an impact as Manchester United lost 1-0.

Ralf Rangnick lost his first game as Manchester United manager against Wolves, and the performance was woefully short of the high standards he usually sets.

Rashford was brought on to add some spark to a turgid-looking Manchester United attack on Monday, but looked a pale shadow of his usual self.

Ferdinand said Rashford’s body language was not right for a player who needs to come off the bench and prove a point.

"Body language is an issue. Marcus Rashford comes off the bench and you are expecting him to go out there and really fly and give it some. And sometimes you see him losing the ball and the reaction to losing the ball isn’t what you want to see sometimes.

"That could be down to him not being happy not playing etc. But you've got to put that to one side. When you're out of the team it's about coming in and proving to the manager what you're about and who you are.

"Maybe he feels he is not getting the opportunities he deserves. I don't know. It's hard to pinpoint one player – you can't, all the players have to take responsibility from Cristiano at the top all the way down to all the other players," Ferdinand said.

Marcus Rashford's poor form for Manchester United is a worry

Marcus Rashford has scored just twice in the Premier League so far this season despite making 11 appearances. The attacker is currently on a 10-game goal-drought at Manchester United across all competitions.

After playing the entire game against Newcastle United and failing to find the back of the net, Rashford was dropped against Burnley.

Manchester United won the game against Burnley, so perhaps that was the reason why Rangnick decided not to start with Rashford against Wolves and go with an unchanged attack.

Although he failed to shine in his 14-minute cameo against Wolves, Rashford will hope to impress in the coming weeks.

