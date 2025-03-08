“Maybe the first time this season that I saw a different energy from him” - Arne Slot says he made mistake by playing Liverpool star vs Southampton

Arne Slot has acknowledged that he made a mistake by starting Dominik Szoboszlai in Liverpool's Premier League win over Southampton. The Reds managed to extend their lead over Arsenal in the title race with a 3-1 comeback win at Anfield on Saturday, March 8.

Speaking to the media after the win over Southampton, Slot stated that Szoboszlai was not at his best today as his energy levels had dropped for the first time this season. He believes that the midfielder needed a break and it was a mistake to start him in the game on Saturday. He said (via Rousing The KOP):

“Every time I’m sitting here talking about Dominik I’m talking about how he’s a machine, how he can just keep on going, running, running, running. But it was maybe the first time this season that I saw a different energy from him. Which is maybe normal, maybe I made a mistake by playing him because he gives so much every single game.”

Will Smallbone scored late in the first half to give the relegation battlers a shock lead at Anfield. However, an early goal from Darwin Nunez in the second half leveled things up before two penalties from Mohamed Salah sealed a 3-1 win.

Arne Slot confirms he was furious at half-time during Liverpool vs Southampton

Arne Slot was quizzed after the match about his message to his players after going in behind at half-time. He joked that he did not give any compliments to the Liverpool players and said (via Independent):

“I didn’t give them compliments at half-time, I can tell you. Maybe I can tell you it was because I was sitting up there instead of on the line. When you watch a game from there you always feel that ‘Ah, even I can play in this game’ but when you are on the line, there is more tempo. I don’t think I was wrong if I said at half-time that the energy levels were far, far, far too low."

“That had to change and that is why we made three substitutions, apart from energy to bring in quality. Nine out of 10 times when you take three out, the other eight are like, something else should happen. That was the only thing I could come up with at half-time to create something different for the second half.”

Liverpool have now collected 70 points from 29 matches this season. They are 16 points ahead of Arsenal, who have two games in hand, and sit with 54 points from 27 matches.

