"Maybe she got some bruises" - When transcripts exposed grueling details behind Cristiano Ronaldo's r*pe allegations by Kathryn Mayorga

According to transcripts that have surfaced online, Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly admitted to partaking in rough s*xual acts with former American teacher Kathryn Mayorga. The latter had accused the Al-Nassr superstar of r*ping her at a Las Vegas hotel back in 2009.

Kathryn Mayorga was 25 at the time and was an aspiring model who worked at Rain nightclub inside the Palms Casino Resort. She encountered Cristiano Ronaldo in the VIP section where the pair hit it off.

They reportedly had a physical affair that night at the Hotel Palms Place, Las Vegas, however, after their night together, Mayorga accused Cristiano Ronaldo of r*pe.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner insisted the act was consensual for years. However, according to transcripts leaked by Daily Mail (via SportsManor), Ronaldo admitted to his lawyers what really transpired that night:

“I f***** her from the side. She made herself available. She was lying on her side, in bed, and I entered her from behind. It was rough. We didn’t change position. Five/seven minutes. I turned her onto her side, and it was fast. Maybe she got some bruises when I grabbed her.”

When asked if she said anything to him after they were done, Ronaldo replied:

“[She said] “You a**hole, you forced me. You idiot. I’m not like the others.” I said, “I’m sorry,”

The transcripts were reportedly written in third person in many areas, which suggests that his lawyers possibly forged some of Ronaldo's answers. These accusations are quite serious, so the leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt as they aren't fully concrete.

Cristiano Ronaldo denied these allegations and even settled the ordeal with Kathryn Mayorga in 2010. However, she filed a lawsuit in 2018 which was eventually dismissed in 2022 in favor of the Portuguese ace.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo may have had to deal with serious accusations over the years in terms of his personal life, but he has seen far more success on the field.

The 38-year-old became the world's highest-paid athlete this year when he joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January after leaving Manchester United back in November. Ronaldo joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal that runs till the summer of 2025. His entire contract is estimated to be $219.98 million.

As per Forbes, the Real Madrid legend is earning $136 million annually, topping their list of 2023. He is currently earning $46 million on the field, with most of his current income being off the field ($90 million).

Ronaldo is currently having a stellar individual season at Al-Nassr, scoring 12 goals in 15 appearances. He will next be in action against Al-Khaleej on May 8.

