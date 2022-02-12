“Maybe he’s got more of a chance breaking in there” – Gabby Agbonlahor suggests change in role could help Liverpool player establish himself at Anfield

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has revealed what he thinks Harvey Elliott needs to do to establish himself at Liverpool.

The 18-year-old joined the Reds from Fulham in 2019 and spent one season at Blackburn Rovers where he excelled in the EFL Championship.

Big things were expected of him upon his return to Liverpool this term and he started the club's first four league games before suffering a long-term injury in September.

With Elliott having returned to competitive action, Agbonlahor was asked whether the former Fulham man could continue from where he left off.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said:

“Look at Liverpool now, they’ve got Diogo Jota, Roberton Firmino, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah – they are all ahead of Harvey Elliott. He has to bide his time. He will get starts in the FA Cup but to get into a starting team for Liverpool there are a lot of players he has to get in front of."

Agbonlahor further explained how Elliott could be best suited in Liverpool's midfield as Georginio Wijnaldum's replacement. He added:

“Unless, like he did at Blackburn, he drops into the midfield, the Wijnaldum position. Maybe he’s got more of a chance breaking in there rather than as part of the front three. That could be the perfect role for him, he’s brilliant and certainly good enough and could solve the need to sign a Wijnaldum replacement.”

Harvey Elliot made his return to action for Liverpool in the club's FA Cup victory over Cardiff City. He replaced Naby Keita for the final 32 minutes of the fifth round cup clash and marked his return with a goal in the 3-1 victory.

He followed that up with a 33-minute cameo in the Premier League victory over Leicester City.

Full-strength squad increases Liverpool's chances as they compete on four fronts

Jurgen Klopp has the complement of a full strength squad

Liverpool have been boosted by the return to full fitness of several players who had been sidelined with fitness issues.

The likes of Harvey Elliot and Thiago Alcantara have marked their return from long injury layoffs in recent weeks, while the club's contingent at the Africa Cup of Nations is also back.

Divock Origi is currently the only fitness concern for the Anfield outfit and the Belgium international is expected to be back in training soon.

Furthermore, Luis Diaz's January purchase from Porto was a smart acquisition and significantly bolstered the Reds' attack.

With games coming thick and fast in the home-run stages of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp will be grateful to have the full complement of his squad.

The Reds are still competing for glory on four fronts and their chances of success will be boosted by the availability of all their key players.

